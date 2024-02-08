Coolsculpting Elite Special Event in New York and New Jersey Hosted by Dr. Ran Y. Rubinstein

Dr. Rubinstein, a leading provider of aesthetic treatments in New York and New Jersey, will be hosting a Coolsculpting Elite special event in February and March. This event is an exciting opportunity for those interested in the latest advancements in non-invasive body contouring to learn more about the science behind Coolsculpting Elite and witness a live demonstration.

MONTVALE, N.J., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This event will be held on Friday February 23rd at Dr. Rubinstein's Newburgh, NY, location and on Friday March 1st in Montvale, NJ. Each day will consist of two sessions, one at 9 a.m. and another at 11:30 a.m., with each session open to 20 attendees.

The event is designed to provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of Coolsculpting Elite, a revolutionary treatment that uses advanced technology to precisely target and eliminate stubborn fat cells permanently.

We will also be offering complimentary 5 minute Emsculpt muscle toning treatments while you wait for your turn to be assessed for CoolSculpting Elite.

About the Coolsculpting Elite Special Event in NJ and NY

The Coolsculpting Elite event will feature presentations by their experienced providers, Stephanie Kramer, PA and Esther Litenatsky, NP. They will dive into the science of Coolsculpting Elite, discuss its benefits, and answer any questions attendees may have. Their Coolsculpting rep, Jaimie, will be available for additional inquiries. Following the presentations, participants will be invited to view a live demonstration and speak with a demo patient.

In addition to the educational component of the event, they will offer special promotions. Attendees who book 8 cycles or more will receive a 50% discount, and either 1 free site of Botox or 1 free Coolsculpting cycle. Emsculpt treatments will also be discounted by 50% at the event.

To enhance the experience, they provide free mini consultations and personalized quotes. Light refreshments will also be served, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable atmosphere for all attendees.

About Dr. Ran Y. Rubinstein and His Practice

Dr. Ran Y. Rubinstein is a highly esteemed facial plastic surgeon based in New York and New Jersey. With over 20 years of experience, Dr. Rubinstein has dedicated his career to providing advanced and innovative aesthetic treatments. He is a double board-certified plastic surgeon, and his commitment to excellence and patient satisfaction has earned him a reputation as one of the top facial plastic surgeons in the region.

His dedication to his craft extends beyond his own practice, as he is also a sought-after clinical trainer on Botox and dermal filler injections.

Surgical and Non-Surgical Procedures Performed by Dr. Rubinstein

Dr. Rubinstein's practice offers a comprehensive range of aesthetic treatments. These include facial plastic surgery procedures like facelifts and rhinoplasty, as well as non-surgical treatments such as injectables and laser treatments.

Dr. Rubinstein is renowned for his expertise in non-invasive body contouring treatments, particularly Coolsculpting Elite. His center in Newburg is one of the top Coolsculpting Elite sites in the region, offering patients a safe and effective solution to eliminate stubborn fat cells. We are now excited to offer the same patient experience in our new Bergen County New Jersey location.

What is Coolsculpting Elite?

Coolsculpting Elite is a non-invasive fat reduction treatment that uses cooling to target and eliminate excess fat cells. and This FDA-approved procedure is a highly effective treatment for visible fat bulges that employs the process of freezing fat cells. This causes the frozen fat cells to die and be naturally eliminated from the body through the lymphatic drainage system.

The Coolsculpting procedure is unique in its ability to precisely target treated fat cells without affecting the surrounding tissue. It is an ideal solution for those who maintain a healthy lifestyle yet struggle with stubborn bulges of unwanted fat.

Coolsculpting Elite for Body Contouring

As a versatile treatment, Coolsculpting Elite can effectively target and remove fatty tissue from various parts of the body. These include the abdomen, upper back, inner and outer thighs, lower back, flanks, arms, thighs, and male breasts. The Coolsculpting treatment is safe for all ethnicities and skin types, and patients can resume normal activities immediately after the procedure.

Coolsculpting Elite for Neck Contouring

Coolsculpting Elite is also an effective solution for neck contouring. It targets and eliminates stubborn neck fat, revealing a refined and elegant neckline. The procedure helps reduce sagging skin, restoring a youthful and contoured neck. The results are permanent, but maintaining a proper diet and exercise can help fully maintain the results.

Participating Locations for the Coolsculpting Special Event

Dr. Rubinstein will host the Coolsculpting Elite event at two of his state-of-the-art facilities. These include the Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center in Montvale, NJ, and the Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Specialists in Newburgh, NY. Both locations are equipped with advanced technology and are staffed by a team of experienced providers, ensuring a comfortable and enlightening experience for all attendees.

Montvale, NJ Location

The Montvale, NJ, location is nestled in the heart of the city at 160 Summit Ave., Suite 201. This center is known for its comprehensive range of aesthetic treatments and a focus on individualized patient care. The Coolsculpting Elite event here will be held on March 1st, with sessions at 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. The Montvale location can be reached at 201-391-1135 for any inquiries about the event.

Newburgh, NY Location

The Newburgh, NY, center is located at 200 Stony Brook Court and is known for its modern facilities and a team of highly skilled providers. The Coolsculpting Elite event at this location will be held on February 23rd, with two sessions at 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. For any questions regarding the event at this location, feel free to contact them at 845-863-1772.

How to Contact Rubinstein Plastic Surgery Center

For any further inquiries about the Coolsculpting special event or their services, contact the Montvale, NJ, center at 201-391-1135 and the Newburgh, NY, center at 845-863-1772.

Alternatively, you can also visit the website and fill out the contact form provided. The team will assist with any queries and have all the necessary information for the upcoming Coolsculpting Elite event.

