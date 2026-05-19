CoolVida Highlights the Growing Demand for Non-Hormonal Menopause Support

"We're seeing a clear shift toward solutions that support the body rather than override it." - Michael Swift, Res-Q CEO. Post this

"Women are becoming more informed and intentional about how they approach menopause, and we're seeing a clear shift toward solutions that support the body rather than override it," said Res-Q CEO Michael Swift. "CoolVida was developed to meet that need—offering a non-hormonal option grounded in science and designed for real, everyday relief."

Despite the fact that hot flashes affect up to 75–80% of women during menopause, many women still go untreated or simply try to push through the symptoms without support, often assuming discomfort is just something they have to accept as part of aging.

Already trusted by customers nationwide, CoolVida is gaining attention as more women are empowering themselves and looking for ways to manage symptoms without turning to hormone-based therapies. At the core of its formula is geniVida® TG, a patented, high-potency form of genistein, a nature-identical isoflavone that supports hormonal balance and helps the body respond more calmly to internal changes, supporting hot flash relief and more restful sleep.

CoolVida works by helping maintain estrogen homeostasis, which plays a key role in stabilizing the body's internal temperature regulation. As estrogen levels decline during menopause, this system can become disrupted, leading to frequent hot flashes. Clinical research has shown that geniVida® TG in CoolVida can help reduce both the frequency and severity of these episodes, offering meaningful, non-hormonal relief. In a double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial over 12 weeks, genistein users experienced an average reduction of 2.4 hot flashes per day, along with a significant decrease in the duration of each episode.

Beyond hot flashes, genistein's mild, selective estrogen-like activity supports additional areas affected during menopause, including sleep quality, mood balance, and overall daily comfort. Res-Q's CoolVida formula is 100% non-soy and has been shown to be well-tolerated, with research supporting its safety without adverse effects on breast or uterine tissue.

With approximately 1.3 million women entering menopause each year in the United States, demand continues to grow for effective, gentler alternatives to hormone therapy. CoolVida meets this need by combining clinically studied ingredients with a targeted, body-supportive approach.

For more information, visit www.res-q.com/coolvida.

About Res-Q Natural Supplements:

Founded in 1985, Res-Q is a trusted leader in research-driven nutritional supplements, with a legacy rooted in heart health and omega-3 innovation. Established by nutritional visionary Tim Shields, Res-Q was built on a mission to deliver effective, science-backed solutions that help people live healthier lives. Today, the company offers a range of high-intensity formulas designed to support heart, brain, joint, hormonal, sleep, stress, and overall wellness. Each product is crafted using clinically studied ingredients, effective dosages, and rigorous quality testing to ensure purity and potency. Backed by over 40 years of integrity, expertise, and personalized support, Res-Q remains committed to delivering natural solutions that make a meaningful difference in everyday health and elevating wellness.

Media Contact:

Joshua Herring

E-commerce Marketing Coordinator

[email protected]

610-737-9852

Media Contact

Joshua Herring, Res-Q Natural Supplements, 1 6107379852, [email protected], https://www.res-q.com

SOURCE Res-Q Natural Supplements