Coon Rapids Welcomes DXL: A New Destination for Big + Tall Men's Apparel

"Launching our newest DXL location in Coon Rapids is an important step forward in our mission to offer more Big + Tall men access to a range of fashion and fit options catering exclusively to them."

The design of the Coon Rapids store prioritizes customer convenience, incorporating wide aisles and spacious fitting rooms to deliver a superior shopping experience. DXL's Certified Fit Experts are on hand to deliver expert guidance, ensuring personalized fit and styling options that elevate each customer's wardrobe.

The store is scheduled for its opening on March 23, 2024.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc. is the leading retailer of Men's Big + Tall apparel that provides the Big + Tall man the freedom to choose his own style. Subsidiaries of Destination XL Group, Inc. operate DXL Big + Tall retail and outlet stores and Casual Male XL retail and outlet stores throughout the United States, and an e-commerce website, DXL.COM, and mobile app, which offer a multi-channel solution similar to the DXL store experience with the most extensive selection of online products available anywhere for Big + Tall men. The Company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, and its common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "DXLG." For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website: https://investor.dxl.com.

