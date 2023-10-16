Cooperation for Secure AI between AIShield and SITS Group at it-sa 2023

"Through this partnership, we take another step in securing our customers' IT infrastructure, as they increasingly integrate AI into their operational systems without compromising security and compliance," stated John van Westeneng, Chief Solutions Officer and Group CISO of SITS Group. Tweet this

As part of this partnership, AIShield will provide the technology for the security assessment of AI systems. The cybersecurity experts of SITS Group will utilize this advanced software to conduct rigorous evaluations, identify vulnerabilities, and ensure legal compliance when deploying AI in IT infrastructures.

This groundbreaking partnership between SITS Group and AIShield contributes to bolstering trust in AI technologies, protecting businesses worldwide, and ensuring the security of AI applications.

"Through this partnership, we take another step in securing our customers' IT infrastructure, as they increasingly integrate AI into their operational systems without compromising security and compliance," stated John van Westeneng, Chief Solutions Officer and Group CISO of SITS Group. Manojkumar Parmar, Founder, CEO, and CTO of AIShield, added, " Merging AIShield's sophisticated AI security technology and industry-leading product with the comprehensive IT security expertise of SITS Group, we are strategically well-positioned to navigate the evolving challenges of AI security. Together, we will provide organizations with the essential technologies, strategies, and critical safeguards requisite for a seamless AI integration that is both secure and reliable, fostering a culture of trust and assurance as they progress on their AI journey."

About AIShield:

AIShield is a leading Gartner-recognized AI security provider powered by Bosch that aims to secure AI systems around the world. AIShield's AI security technology is backed by over 40 patents and is been used by over 40 organizations in the automotive, manufacturing, banking, and healthcare industries since 2022. AIShield offers comprehensive solutions for vulnerability analysis, endpoint protection, and resilience against emerging AI threats thus securing AI systems of the world across lifecycle and deployment scenarios for any model, framework, or attacks Including Generative AI. The state-of-the-art technology ensures the safety and security of AI-based application workloads across cloud, edge, and on-premises environments, empowering organizations across industries to adopt AI with confidence. The vision for the company is to empower organizations across industries to adopt AI with confidence, securing over 1000 AI systems globally by 2025 and beyond.

For more information, visit www.boschaishield.com

About Swiss IT Security Group AG:

As a leading IT security enterprise group, Swiss IT Security Group stands for comprehensive security. With over 700 employees and 20 locations across Europe, the group combines the experience, expertise, resources, and services of high-profile IT security providers into a comprehensive whole. Swiss IT Security Group offers its over 3,500 customers complete IT security concepts based on aspects of protecting, detecting, and defending. This includes the deployment of tailored strategies, employee awareness, and extensive service packages. Through coordinated measures and a multi-layered protection system, Swiss IT Security Group ensures future-proof IT security concepts and their implementation from a single source.

For more information, visit www.sits-group.ch.

