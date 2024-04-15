CooperRiis - Expands Mental Health Care Access in North Carolina - Now In-Network with Blue Cross Blue Shield

CooperRiis, a non-profit mental health treatment program, announces it is now in-network with Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina with two of its leading programs.

Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) - 53 S. French Broad Avenue, Asheville, NC 28801

28801 Residential program CooperRiis at Asheville - 85 Ziiloca Street, Asheville, NC 28801

The PHP is in network with Aetna and United Healthcare, CooperRiis at Asheville is in network with Aetna, and both accept out-of-network insurance benefits. By adding additional insurance plans, CooperRiis offers more North Carolinians access to ground-breaking mental health care.

The PHP is a day program that offers stabilization following hospitalization with more intensive care than a doctor's or therapist's office. This program is holistic and trauma-informed, with a focus on psychosocial needs and skill building.

CooperRiis at Asheville is a short-term residential program that is clinically intensive and promotes skill-building for independent living. The program is based on a traditional group therapy structure, enhanced by community engagement and integrative wellness practices and interventions.

CooperRiis' programs treat adults who have a mental health diagnosis of anxiety, major depression, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, personality disorders, and neurodiversity, as well as support co-occurring conditions related to addiction.

Programming includes comprehensive treatment through individual psychiatry and psychotherapy, case management, medication management, and evidenced-based group interventions such as Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), and Expressive Arts Therapy, among other proven skill-building programs. CooperRiis' wellness component includes farm-to-table meals that are anti-inflammatory and proven to support good mental health, as well as fitness programming tailored to each individual.

President & CEO, Eric Levine Ed.D shares, "What sets CooperRiis apart is a commitment to individualized treatment plans that emphasize a person's strengths helping them to focus on attainable goals. We believe that everyone deserves access to quality mental health care and this partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina is a significant step towards realizing that vision."

About CooperRiis Healing Community: CooperRiis is a nonprofit mental health organization in Asheville and Mill Spring, North Carolina. Since 2003, CooperRiis has helped over 2200 adults living with mental health challenges achieve high levels of functioning at home, work, and within their community. It offers two Residential Programs and Transitional Services through a personalized recovery approach that combines clinical therapies, community work & service, education, and integrative wellness practices across multiple campuses, including a 94-acre therapeutic working farm. The organization's multidisciplinary team of professionals works collaboratively with residents to develop personalized treatment plans tailored to their unique needs and goals. Participants who complete CooperRiis programs leave with mental health coping, social, and life building skills, and an ongoing plan to achieve their highest levels of functioning and fulfillment.

