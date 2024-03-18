CooperRiis Healing Community Introduces Direct Admission into Transitional Living Program

CooperRiis Healing Community, a leading mental health non-profit organization dedicated to providing compassionate and holistic care, is thrilled to announce the launch of Direct Admissions into their Transitional Living Program. This new offering expands their integrated system of care, furthering their commitment to supporting individuals on their journey to mental wellness bypassing the need to begin treatment at their residential level of care.
ASHEVILLE, N.C., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CooperRiis Healing Community, a leading mental health non-profit organization dedicated to providing compassionate and holistic care, is thrilled to announce the launch of Direct Admissions into their Transitional Living Program. This new offering expands their integrated system of care, furthering their commitment to supporting individuals on their journey to mental wellness bypassing the need to begin treatment at their residential level of care.
The Transitional Living Program at CooperRiis offers a nurturing and empowering environment that bridges the gap between more intensive levels of care, such as residential treatment centers and independent living. Residents have access to a range of therapeutic offerings, life skills training, and community engagement opportunities designed to promote personal growth, resiliency, coping skills, and independence. CoopeRiis' Partial Hospitalization Program can be an added outpatient service if more structure and intensive services are indicated.
CooperRiis' programs treat adults that have a mental health diagnosis of anxiety, major depression, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, personality disorders, neurodiversity and can support co-occurring conditions related to addiction.
Individuals interested in learning more about the Transitional Living Program and the admissions process at CooperRiis Healing Community are encouraged to visit the organization's website or contact admissions directly.
About CooperRiis Healing Community
CooperRiis is a nonprofit healing community in Asheville, North Carolina. Since 2003, CooperRiis has been helping adults living with mental health challenges achieve their highest levels of functioning and fulfillment. CooperRiis offers three residential levels of care, two levels of transitional living, and outpatient day treatment through a personalized recovery approach that combines clinical therapies, community work & service, education, and integrative wellness practices across multiple campuses, including a 94-acre therapeutic working farm. CooperRiis Healing Community has earned a reputation for excellence in mental health care, thanks to its unique approach that integrates evidence-based therapies with holistic modalities such as mindfulness, nutrition, and creative expression. The organization's multidisciplinary team of professionals works collaboratively with residents to develop personalized treatment plans tailored to their unique needs and goals.
Visit http://www.cooperriis.org, call admissions at 828.899-4673 or email [email protected]
- Contact Marketing & Outreach Director Kim Nelson [email protected] 828-894-7315.
Media Contact
Kim Nelson, CooperRiis Healing Community, 1 828-817-3783, [email protected], https://www.cooperriis.org/
SOURCE CooperRiis Healing Community
