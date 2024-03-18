CooperRiis Healing Community Introduces Direct Admission into Transitional Living Program

We are excited to introduce direct admission into our Transitional Living Program. This initiative reflects our ongoing commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our community and providing comprehensive, holistic care that fosters lasting recovery and wellness. Eric A. Levine, President & CEO Post this

CooperRiis' programs treat adults that have a mental health diagnosis of anxiety, major depression, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, personality disorders, neurodiversity and can support co-occurring conditions related to addiction.

Individuals interested in learning more about the Transitional Living Program and the admissions process at CooperRiis Healing Community are encouraged to visit the organization's website or contact admissions directly.

About CooperRiis Healing Community

CooperRiis is a nonprofit healing community in Asheville, North Carolina. Since 2003, CooperRiis has been helping adults living with mental health challenges achieve their highest levels of functioning and fulfillment. CooperRiis offers three residential levels of care, two levels of transitional living, and outpatient day treatment through a personalized recovery approach that combines clinical therapies, community work & service, education, and integrative wellness practices across multiple campuses, including a 94-acre therapeutic working farm. CooperRiis Healing Community has earned a reputation for excellence in mental health care, thanks to its unique approach that integrates evidence-based therapies with holistic modalities such as mindfulness, nutrition, and creative expression. The organization's multidisciplinary team of professionals works collaboratively with residents to develop personalized treatment plans tailored to their unique needs and goals.

Visit http://www.cooperriis.org, call admissions at 828.899-4673 or email [email protected]

Contact Marketing & Outreach Director Kim Nelson [email protected] 828-894-7315.

