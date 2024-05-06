CooperRiis Mental Health Awareness Day Proclaimed by City of Asheville, NC

Eric Levine states, " We remain dedicated to offering more people access to ground-breaking mental health care through expanded insurance coverage and innovative programs including residential treatment and transitional services. Post this

Refreshments will be provided for attendees, offering an opportunity for networking and engagement. The event promises to be an enriching experience, filled with meaningful discussions and opportunities for collective action towards mental health advocacy. Join CooperRiis on May 20th as they unite to promote mental health awareness and support individuals on their journey towards wellness.

About CooperRiis Healing Community: CooperRiis is a nonprofit healing community located in Asheville and Mill Spring North Carolina. Since 2003, CooperRiis has helped over 2200 adults living with mental health challenges achieve high levels of functioning at home, work, and within their community. It offers two Residential Programs and Transitional Services through a personalized recovery approach that combines clinical therapies, community work & service, education, and integrative wellness practices across multiple campuses, including a 94-acre therapeutic working farm. The CooperRiis Healing Community has earned a reputation for excellence in mental health care, as a result of its unique and proven approach that integrates evidence-based therapies with holistic modalities such as mindfulness, nutrition, and creative expression. The organization's multidisciplinary team of professionals works collaboratively with residents to develop personalized treatment plans tailored to their unique needs and goals. Participants who complete CooperRiis programs leave with mental health coping, social, and life building skills, and an ongoing plan to achieve their highest levels of functioning and fulfillment.

Contact Marketing & Outreach Director Kim Nelson [email protected] 828-894-7315.

Jave Patterson, Marketing Assistant [email protected] 828-407-5865

SOURCE CooperRiis Healing Community