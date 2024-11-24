Coordinating Council on Access and Mobility Technical Assistance Center to Launch in December

New center will coordinate human services transportation that advances people's access to everyday destinations.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) and Community Transportation Association of America (CTAA) are pleased to announce that the new Coordinating Council on Access and Mobility Technical Assistance Center (CCAM TAC) will launch on December 10, 2024.

CTAA, which focuses on ensuring that all Americans, regardless of age, ability, geography, or income, have access to safe, affordable, and reliable transportation, will provide technical assistance to support the work of the Coordinating Council on Access and Mobility (CCAM). The CCAM TAC will collaborate with CCAM agencies to offer support and guidance on providing transportation for people with disabilities, low-income individuals, and older adults. CCAM TAC is one of six FTA-funded centers that help develop innovative transportation solutions.

Scott Bogren, Executive Director of CTAA, says "CTAA has a long history of administering FTA TA centers, and we're proud to have received support from FTA to launch the CCAM Technical Assistance Center. Coordination across sectors is essential because it helps vulnerable populations access the resources they need. The CCAM TAC is going to be able to reach across sectors and improve mobility for all."

Bill Wagner, the incoming director of CCAM TAC and director of the National Center for Mobility Management, shares his enthusiasm for the opportunities the new center offers. "CTAA was thrilled to see that we have been chosen to administer the CCAM center. Access and mobility is so critical to everyone's well-being and quality of life, yet they often pose some of the biggest challenges. We look forward to a new approach to addressing these needs with new partners and strategies."

The CCAM TA center will collaborate with several federal partners and multi-sector agencies to encourage collaboration across the 130 federal programs that can fund and support transit. CCAM will also connect state and local CCAM grantees and provide community planning and implementation grants to improve transportation access.

Media Contact

Sage Kashner, Community Transportation Association of America, 1 2029406034, [email protected], https://ctaa.org/

SOURCE Community Transportation Association of America