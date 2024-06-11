Coors Spirits Co. Unveils Second Blue Run Micro-Batch Bourbon Release: Blue Run Flight Series II

I envisioned these blends being enjoyed in a favorite outdoor setting, when nature is trying its hardest to capture your attention and deserves a toast in appreciation. Post this

In addition to sourcing barrels from different distilleries, Flight Series II is unique from Flight Series I (released October 2022) in that much of the sensory aspect of its creation was done outdoors. Shaylyn first experienced the blends outside, where the whiskey would react differently than in a still, climate-controlled lab. In the fresh Kentucky air, hovering around 80 degrees, the interchange between the atmosphere, wind, barometric pressure and whiskey molecules caused certain attributes to shine more brightly than indoors. The environment more quickly and more pronouncedly released the whiskey from the glass, really teasing the nose and tastebuds right from the jump.

"I envisioned these blends being enjoyed in a favorite outdoor setting, when nature is trying its hardest to capture your attention and deserves a toast in appreciation," said Shaylyn. "This is why I conducted my sensory tests outside, since no whiskey fan is ever going to be experiencing their whiskey in a distillery laboratory. I fondly call this my 'In Situ Whiskey' because it was made, in part, where I thought it best to be enjoyed."

Flight Series II exhibits the unique characteristics of well-respected, award-winning distilleries, making each Flight in this series something unique and special. Whiskey aficionados will want to add all six Flights to their collections to uncover the pronounced differences between each bourbon blend. The contract distilleries include Castle & Key, Bardstown Bourbon Company and another undisclosed facility. All barrels featured a #4 alligator char and were aged, for a time, in non-temperature-controlled warehouses in Bardstown.

Blue Run's signature butterfly medallion on the Flight Series II bottle is Blue Pearlized, with the shiny blue tint appearing when the light hits it just right. It is meant to invoke where Shaylyn created these whiskeys and remind folks to enjoy them outdoors under a beautiful blue sky. The Flights in this series include:

#1 Biscayne Breeze

Proof: 114.1

Barrels Blended: Three (3)

Total 6-pk Cases Available: 115

On the nose, Biscayne Breeze opens with roasted cashews, candied Maraschino cherry and dark caramel. Warm cinnamon roll and dark fruits (plums and blackberries) greet the tastebuds, followed by a long finish of weathered oak, baking spice and vanilla. Biscayne Breeze is an exceptional example of traditional fruit notes.

#2 Joshua Tree Sunrise

Proof: 117 – Barrel Proof

Barrels Blended: Three (3)

Total 6-pk Cases Available: 112

With Joshua Tree Sunrise, the first impression is an aroma of butterscotch - warm chewy butterscotch for days. That is echoed in the taste, with spice-forward butterscotch, dry baking spices and warm rye bread with wildflower honey. A fine finish follows of leather and oak. This blend has the most opposite nose/palate combo and goes from rich and sweet on the nose, to bold and spicy on the palate.

#3 Miami Sunset

Proof: 115

Barrels Blended: Four (4)

Total 6-pk Cases Available: 150

Miami Sunset arrives with creamy oatmeal, almond, French vanilla and a light dusting of cinnamon. On the tongue, find white chocolate, toasted almonds and nougat, with fresh cracked black pepper on the tail end of the palate that dissipates quickly. The finish heralds lightly weathered oak and concentrated vanilla. Some will find the rich brown notes remind them of a candy bar with caramel, peanuts and almond nougat, with subtle but supportive spice.

#4 Santa Monica Pier

Proof: 115.1

Barrels Blended: Four (4)

Total 6-pk Cases Available: 112

The nose of Santa Monica Pier hints at butter pecan, pistachio ice cream and warm waffle cone. From there comes the flavor of rich vanilla, white pepper, and ripe figs, finishing strong with cinnamon dusted walnuts. Santa Monica Pier will remind you of a dessert at a fancy restaurant, made with ingredients that you'd never suspect could come together so well, but when presented in the right ratios, work magically.

#5 Tahoe Powder

Proof: 116 – Barrel Proof

Barrels Blended: Three (3)

Total 6-pk Cases Available: 106

Like a crackling fire after hitting the slopes, Tahoe Powder envelopes the senses with warm spiced wine, dark cherries, heavy cream, and citrus peel on the nose. This is followed by buttered toasted rye bread, worn leather, and sweet pipe tobacco on the tongue. With the finish, look for slight floral notes, clean and short, following the bold initial spice. A perfect pairing for a mild, mid-gauge cigar or a pipe.

#6 Yosemite Pine

Proof: 116.6 – Barrel Proof

Barrels Blended: Three (3)

Total 6-pk Cases Available: 106

Yosemite Pine is the lightest of the Flight Series II blends. On the nose, it delivers a crisp, sweet and mildly floral bouquet with essence of fresh honeydew melon and ripe orange. That orange is echoed in the flavor with orange marmalade pastry, which closes with a dried unroasted coconut finish.

Each Blue Run Flight Series II is available for $119.99 SRP.

ABOUT COORS SPIRITS CO.

Coors Spirits Co. was established in 2023 to house Molson Coors' growing spirits division as part of the company's shift from a beer company to a total beverage company. Molson Coors' entry into spirits began with the 2021 launch of Five Trail Blended American Whiskey, which gained quick accolades that included Double Gold at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. In spring 2023, the company added Barmen 1873 Bourbon (a reference to the hometown of Coors Brewing founder Adolph Coors and the year he established the brewery in Golden, Colo.) to its lineup. And in August of 2023, Molson Coors acquired Blue Run Spirits of Georgetown, KY, a distiller of luxury bourbons and rye whiskies to complement the portfolio. Further innovation is planned for the years to come.

*Available in AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, IL, KS, MA, MD, MN, MO, NY, TN, TX, WI.

