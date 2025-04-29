Copa Health Ignites a Movement for Mental Wellness with "31 Days of Healing" Initiative

Groundbreaking Mental Health Awareness Campaign Unites Community Leaders, Veterans, and Advocates

MESA, Ariz., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mental health is on the national stage like never before, and Copa Health is taking action in a bold, community-driven way. This May, in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, Copa Health is launching its transformative "31 Days of Healing" campaign under the theme "Building Resilience in Mental Health." More than just a series of events, this initiative is a rallying cry to normalize conversations about mental health, break down stigma, and equip individuals with the tools they need to thrive.

"After the success of last year's tremendous community wide collaborative effort to highlight Mental Health Awareness Month, Copa Health is thrilled to partner again with so many outstanding organizations and individuals to bring awareness to mental health issues," said Shar Najafi-Piper, CEO of Copa Health." This year we have many insightful posts and videos by Copa's team and community stakeholders that will provide valuable information that are targeted toward reducing stigma around mental health."

The central theme, "Building Resilience in Mental Health," is more than just a slogan—it's a direct response to the growing mental health crisis affecting people of all ages. According to the CDC, more than 1 in 5 adults in the U.S. live with a mental illness, and over 40% of teens report feeling persistently sad or hopeless. With rising rates of anxiety, depression, and burnout, resilience is no longer optional—it's essential.

"Mental health isn't a side conversation—it's the foundation of a thriving community. The more we speak up, show up, and support one another, the stronger our communities become," said Sally Harrison, CEO of Mesa Chamber of Commerce.

Copa Health's 31 Days of Healing aims to tackle these challenges head-on through a powerful month-long series of community events, educational resources, and storytelling platforms that uplift, educate, and inspire. From suicide prevention to caregiver support, every aspect of the campaign is designed to equip individuals and families with the tools they need to navigate stress, seek help, and thrive in everyday life.

FREE Mental Health Awareness Month Activations:

📢 May 1: Mental Health PSAs Drop on Copa's YouTube page – Congressman Greg Stanton, Tempe Mayor Corey Woods, journalist Carey Pena, and other notable figures deliver powerful messages of hope and resilience. Visit copahealth.org/resources for a direct link.

💬 May 1: Social Media Blitz Begins – Each day, Copa Health will share uplifting messages, expert insights, and personal stories to keep mental health top of mind. Follow @copahealth on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

FREE Mental Health Webinar Series Presented by Copa Health:

💡 May 7 – Stop the Stigma: How people of all ages can become mental health advocates. Speakers include Mesa Chamber CEO Sally Harrison, former NFL player Dallas Hickman, and more. Visit copahealth.org/resources for a direct link.

🛠️ May 14 – Navigating the Mental Health System: A must-watch for anyone seeking guidance on accessing care. Experts include Attorney & advocate Josh Mozell and leaders from NAMI Valley of the Sun. Visit copahealth.org/resources for a direct link.

💞 May 21 – Empowering & Inspiring Each Other: Featuring mental health changemakers like Dr. Paula McCall (Semicolon Society) and Alice Cooper's Solid Rock Teen Centers. Visit copahealth.org/resources for a direct link.

🤝 May 28 – Caring for the Caregiver: Insights from seasoned professionals on supporting those who provide mental health care. Visit copahealth.org/resources for a direct link.

This campaign is backed by an unprecedented coalition of community organizations, including Fellowship Square, Semicolon Society, Arizona Complete Health, Alice Cooper Solid Rock Teen Center, NAMI Valley of the Sun, Bring Change To Mind, Alzheimer's Foundation, The Hope Institute, Jewish Family & Children Services, Mesa Chamber of Commerce, Fellowship Square, Megan & Brian Kely, Connor, Semicolon Society, Dallas Hickman and Randy Spencer.

Join the movement! Be part of the 31 Days of Healing by attending events, engaging on social media, and amplifying the message of mental wellness. For the full schedule of webinars and more resources, visit: www.copahealth.org/resources

