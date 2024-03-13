CopaSAT Debuts Military-Grade Starshield and Starlink-Enabled STORM V3 COTM Terminals at SATELLITE 2024

"As the demand for resilient, low-latency satellite communication solutions intensifies, CopaSAT has designed the STORM V3 terminal that integrates state-of-the-art technology including the Starlink and Starshield antenna systems." - Charlie Daniels, Business Development Director, CopaSAT. Post this

"As the demand for resilient, low-latency satellite communication solutions intensifies, CopaSAT has designed the STORM V3 terminal that integrates state-of-the-art technology including the Starlink and Starshield antenna systems. This transformative system leverages low-latency LEO constellations that are setting new benchmarks for reliable SATCOMs-on-the-Move (COTM) and Communications-on-the-Pause (COTP) connectivity. Designed with precision and rigor, the STORM V3 terminal is currently undergoing testing to MIL-STD-810H standards, ensuring durability and reliability in even the most demanding environments. This milestone underscores our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence, as we strive to provide our customers with unmatched performance and connectivity solutions that transcend boundaries and elevate possibilities," Charlie Daniels, Business Development Director, CopaSAT.

To learn more, visit the CopaSAT's website at www.copasat.com. To coordinate a demonstration of STORM V3 in advance of Satellite 2024, contact CopaSAT at [email protected].

Watch a video of STORM V3 in action. Additional images of the CopaSAT STORM V3 are available upon request.

To learn more about CopaSAT visit https://www.copasat.com or contact [email protected].

Media Inquiries | Lisa Dreher | [email protected] | 425-442-1301

Business Inquiries | Charlie Daniels | [email protected] | 585-236-0515

ABOUT COPASAT

CopaSAT helps government and commercial organizations turn missions in some of the world's most extreme and remote environments into realized objectives by providing reliable communication and power solutions.

CopaSAT is a certified small business provider of turn-key and end-to-end complex satellite solutions to simplify the deployment of specialized satellite communications. CopaSAT provides a wide range of SATCOM products, services, and infrastructure incorporating Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT), airborne ISR/COTM, maritime supporting mission-critical applications. CopaSAT solutions are tailored to the unique requirements of our customer segments in aerospace, maritime, broadcast, government, and infrastructure.

We bring on-the-ground, real-world field experience to every engagement. We know mission critical because we have lived mission critical. Learn more at https://www.copasat.com.

