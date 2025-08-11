CoPeace Capital Launches $60M Fund II to Scale Innovation in Healthcare and Sport

"We're proving that purpose and margin aren't at odds—they amplify each other," added Norman. "This is the next evolution of private equity." Post this

With over 60 million Americans living in rural areas and more than 700 Critical Access Hospitals forecasted to close over the next 10 years, healthcare markets face urgent demand for turnkey, cost-effective solutions. Fund II will invest in next-generation care models that preserve and strengthen access in rural communities while driving operational efficiency and revenue diversification through:

Telehealth and retail-enabled diagnostic networks

Capacity optimization of staff, processes, systems, and equipment

Community-based care delivery, including innovative partnerships with local institutions

"Rural healthcare is undergoing a structural shift, creating a rare window for investors to back innovative solutions with lasting economic value," said Andy Eckert, General Partner. "We're deploying capital into business models that improve system efficiency, unlock new revenue channels, and are positioned to lead the next era of care delivery."

CoPeace Capital is uniquely positioned to unlock value in the rapidly growing sports economy by leveraging deep networks and operational expertise across professional, collegiate, and youth systems. The firm targets scalable platforms, infrastructure, and leadership models at the intersection of sport, technology, and capital—offering LPs differentiated access to an undercapitalized sector with strong tailwinds and durable return potential. Focus areas include:

Sports Performance & Recovery tech

Youth and Collegiate Sports Infrastructure

Globalizing the Women's Sports Economy

"I've had the rare opportunity to shape how millions experience sports—helping bring broadcast innovations to market and working alongside athletes, coaches, and leagues across every level of competition," said Craig Jonas, CEO of CoPeace Capital and General Partner. "That lifelong connection gives CoPeace Capital a unique lens into where value is being created and invest in the next chapter of growth in the sports economy."

About CoPeace Capital:

CoPeace Capital is a values-driven, private equity firm focused on businesses in healthcare and sport. With a blended return strategy and deep operational expertise, Fund II targets high-growth opportunities where disciplined execution drives strong financial performance and long-term enterprise value.

CoPeace Capital: Where Margin Magnifies Mission.

