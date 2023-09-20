CoPeace Finance and Shur Announce Wide-Ranging Strategic Partnership

"Shur is committed to guiding companies and their leaders as we all focus on helping millions of student loan borrowers return to repayment this fall and through the crucial lifetime journey from debt to wealth creation," said Kahlil Byrd (KB), Founder and CEO of Shur. Tweet this

CoPeace Finance will be providing Shur with resources from, and access to, its deep team of operations, finance, and business development experts. Several projects will be undertaken in the areas of financial forecasting and analysis and financial communications.

Shur is building market-based insurtech/fintech products to promote economic freedom for America's next generation – 18 to 30 years old. The company is using an ecosystem approach, building solutions for borrowers in collaboration with cities, corporations, colleges, college access organizations, data and insight providers, and impact investors.

"Shur is committed to guiding companies and their leaders as we all focus on helping millions of student loan borrowers return to repayment this fall and through the crucial lifetime journey from debt to wealth creation," said Kahlil Byrd (KB), Founder and CEO of Shur. He added, "CoPeace is best in class in aiding mission-driven enterprises like ours as we ask the most sophisticated investors and brands to join this vision and mission to work this challenge at the highest scale."

About CoPeace

CoPeace helps impactful companies grow. As an impact-driven holding company, CoPeace is building a portfolio of carefully selected businesses with measurable social and environmental impact. Additionally, CoPeace provides a variety of consulting services to organizations demonstrating positive social or environmental impact.

As a fully certified B Corp and public-benefit corporation (PBC), CoPeace is committed to acting morally, ethically and responsibly in regard to society and the environment. Equity, inclusion and justice are not just valued at CoPeace – they are pillars supporting our mission. CoPeace was recently selected as an Emerging Impact Manager (EIM) for the ImpactAssets 50™ 2023 (IA 50). The EIM list represents firms with unique strategies, under-represented impact themes or diversity in leadership in view of the full IA 50 application pool.

To learn more, visit https://www.copeace.com

To invest in CoPeace, visit https://invest.svxus.org/offering/svxcop/details

About Shur

Shur launched to help solve one of our country's toughest issues: the effect of carrying large amounts of student loan debt on the lives of people trying to move up.

The millions of people who are currently delinquent or in default on their student loans — with 1 million more being added every year — are effectively being written out of the economy.

Shur's Approach

In an era when colleges and companies must show students, new employees, and consumers how they encourage economic security, Shur is building market-based insurtech/fintech products to promote economic freedom for America's next generation. Partnering with corporations and universities we successfully guide student loan borrowers from college through their early professional lives – the financial period that is crucial to get right. Our products promote generational wealth by helping users eliminate early mistakes, build financial plans, and adopt deep understanding of prime credit-building tools.

To learn more, visit https://shur.co

Media Contact

Ken Reed, CoPeace PBC, 1 720.432.5364, [email protected], https://copeace.com/

SOURCE CoPeace PBC