CoPeace PBC Announces Strategic Investment in Sustainability Leader, Lost Woods Whiskey Company

"We are excited to welcome Lost Woods Whiskey to the CoPeace family," said Craig Jonas, CEO and Founder of CoPeace. "Their fervent commitment to sustainability, community engagement, and ethical business practices perfectly aligns with our values." Post this

"We are excited to welcome Lost Woods Whiskey to the CoPeace family," said Craig Jonas, CEO and Founder of CoPeace. "Their fervent commitment to sustainability, community engagement, and ethical business practices perfectly aligns with our values. This investment is a testament to our ongoing dedication to building a diverse and impactful portfolio that generates positive returns for both investors and society."

"I am grateful and excited for Lost Woods Whiskey Company to join the CoPeace family of holdings," said Tom Schaeppi, Lost Wood Whiskey Company Founder and CEO. "We were meant to work together. This investment will not only fuel our expansion but also enable us to amplify our efforts to make a positive difference in the world. We look forward to a successful and impactful collaboration with CoPeace."

"I am very excited about the partnership between Lost Woods Whiskey and CoPeace. Pairing an award winning whiskey whose brand ethos is all about making a difference in the world with an organization whose very purpose is to help businesses that will be both financially successful and help create a more sustainable future thrive and grow is simply perfect". Joel Walters, Board Member Lost Woods Whiskey Company.

About Lost Woods Whiskey Company:

Lost Woods Whiskey Company is celebrated for its premium American single malt whiskey offerings. The company places a strong emphasis on sustainable and ethical practices throughout its production processes. From sourcing local and organic ingredients to implementing eco-friendly packaging, Lost Woods is at the forefront of the sustainable spirits movement, and an aspiring B Corp. Founded on a passion for bringing people together in the outdoors, Lost Woods is committed to giving back 1% of all sales to organizations supporting the environment.

About CoPeace PBC:

CoPeace PBC is a pioneering holding company, and certified B Corp, that invests in companies dedicated to promoting positive social and environmental impact. By investing in companies that align with our values and commitment to sustainability, CoPeace aims to build a portfolio that delivers both financial returns and a meaningful impact on society.

Media Contact

Sophie Ruppert, CoPeace PBC, 1 720.432.5364, contact@copeace.com, https://copeace.com

SOURCE CoPeace PBC