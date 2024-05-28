CoPeace welcomes new board member, Umadevi Gopaldass, a recognized global leader in board independence and governance.

"We are delighted to welcome Uma to our board as CoPeace continues its journey towards becoming a publicly traded holding company", said Craig Jonas, CEO and Founder of CoPeace. "She is bringing invaluable experience and acumen that will further solidify CoPeace's journey and mission." Post this

"I am excited and humbled to join the board of CoPeace, a company committed to nurturing and championing early- and growth-stage enterprises aligned with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals," said Gopaldass. "CoPeace, as a pioneering B Corp financial institution, embodies a powerful mission alongside an exceptional team. I look forward to joining their journey towards even greater success."

Gopaldass currently serves on the boards of VECKTA Energy, Cascade Energy, and TEDx MileHigh's Leadership Board. Through her firm Leading Lotus, she empowers executives to navigate business challenges like securing financing, targeting strategic markets, and fostering investor confidence. Previously, she managed global reorganizations, mergers, and acquisitions for industry leaders including Schlumberger, Newmont, and other Fortune 500 companies.

Her corporate governance contributions are accredited by Corporate Directors International. Gopaldass champions diversity, inclusion, and talent engagement as a public speaker, and she received the "Woman of the Year" award for leadership and commitment to mentoring young professionals.

More information about Umadevi Gopaldass can be found HERE on the CoPeace website, or visit her LinkedIn HERE.

About CoPeace PBC:

CoPeace PBC helps impactful companies grow. As an impact-driven holding company, CoPeace is building a portfolio of carefully selected businesses with measurable social and environmental impact. Additionally, CoPeace provides a variety of services in Marketing, Finance, and Tech to small to midsize organizations demonstrating positive social or environmental impact. As a fully certified B Corp and public-benefit corporation (PBC), CoPeace is committed to acting morally, ethically, and responsibly in regard to society and the environment. Equity, inclusion, and justice are not just valued at CoPeace – they are pillars supporting our mission.

To learn more, visit https://www.copeace.com.

To invest in CoPeace, as an accredited investor please click HERE, or to invest through our crowdfunding campaign please click HERE.

For further information about CoPeace, or to schedule a meeting please contact us at [email protected].

Media Contact

S. Ruppert, CoPeace PBC, 1 7204325364, [email protected], www.copeace.com

SOURCE CoPeace PBC