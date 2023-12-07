Coping Mechanisms Allow Us To Survive, But Our Relationship With God Allows Us To Heal

[The book] might be helpful to anyone who has been abused to know they are not alone, that suffering in silence is not healing, but growing in a relationship with Jesus will help. Only God heals the soul Post this

"[The book] might be helpful to anyone who has been abused to know they are not alone, that suffering in silence is not healing, but growing in a relationship with Jesus will help. Only God heals the soul," said McBath.

Alyssa McBath is married, with two adult children and three dogs. She grew up in a rural, farm community. She spent much of her childhood reading any book she could get her hands on, including her Bible. She gave her life to Christ at age 8 after a series of abusive situations and she realized she could not rely on or trust members of her family or the parents of her friends. McBath has written more than 30 books since she began to pour her heart onto the page. She loves camping, bike riding, and hiking, especially to waterfalls.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Prearranged Plan is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

