Coping With Ghosting Podcast Named In Vogue Magazine's '15 Best Mental Health Podcasts Recommended by Therapists' List

"Coping With Ghosting," the podcast that provides hope, healing, and understanding for anyone who has been ghosted, is featured on Vogue Magazine's list of the "15 Best Mental Health Podcasts Recommended by Therapists."
SAN DIEGO, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Coping With Ghosting," the podcast that provides hope, healing, and understanding for anyone who has been ghosted, has achieved a significant milestone by being named on Vogue Magazine's prestigious list of the "15 Best Mental Health Podcasts Recommended by Therapists." Other podcasts on the list include, "We Can Do Hard Things," hosted by Glennon Doyle, "Where Should We Begin With Esther Perel," and "Feel Better, Live More," featuring Dr. Rangan Chatterjee. This remarkable recognition underscores the podcast's unwavering commitment to providing insights for individuals dealing with the profound impact of silent rejection on their mental health.
Hosted and produced by Gretta Perlmutter, "Coping With Ghosting" shares practical guidance and actionable ways to feel better after being ghosted. Now in its third year, each episode offers perspective on the complexity of this type of ambiguous loss. "Coping With Ghosting" addresses people who have experienced loss in romance and is also designed to help people who have lost friendships, business relationships, and family members due to ghosting. Episodes range from "What to Do When Your Adult Child Ghosts You" to "Ghosting in the Professional World" to "Who Ghosts and Why? Understanding Personality Disorders and Ghosting." Guests include Dr. Terri Bacow, Dr. Natalie Jones, and Amy Fiedler, CHLC, CTSS.
"I'm honored to be featured on a list with such accomplished thought leaders, and it wouldn't have been possible without the incredible guests who support my mission to help individuals who suffer due to other people's cruelty," said Gretta Perlmutter. "I started this podcast because I wanted to help alleviate the pain, confusion, and shock that people can experience after somebody they're in a relationship with suddenly ends all communication without having the decency to explain why."
Listeners can tune in to "Coping With Ghosting" on their preferred podcast platform to find a compassionate community that stands by their side. Learn more at https://www.copingwithghosting.com/.
About Coping With Ghosting:
Coping With Ghosting provides hope, healing, and understanding for anyone who has been ghosted. What is ghosting? Imagine sharing a connection with someone: a dating match, significant other, friend, family member, or even a business partner - but one day - they disappear out of thin air. Texts, calls, and emails go unanswered. You know this person is still alive, yet they have vanished from your life; they have "ghosted" you. Each episode is dedicated to helping people who have been affected by somebody's disappearing act. It explores ghosting, relationships, abandonment, grief, self-care, closure, and more.
