Coping With Ghosting Podcast Named In Vogue Magazine's '15 Best Mental Health Podcasts Recommended by Therapists' List

"I'm honored to be featured on a list with such accomplished thought leaders, and it wouldn't have been possible without the incredible guests who support my mission to help individuals who suffer due to other people's cruelty," said Gretta Perlmutter. "I started this podcast because I wanted to help alleviate the pain, confusion, and shock that people can experience after somebody they're in a relationship with suddenly ends all communication without having the decency to explain why."

Listeners can tune in to "Coping With Ghosting" on their preferred podcast platform to find a compassionate community that stands by their side. Learn more at https://www.copingwithghosting.com/.

About Coping With Ghosting:

Coping With Ghosting provides hope, healing, and understanding for anyone who has been ghosted. What is ghosting? Imagine sharing a connection with someone: a dating match, significant other, friend, family member, or even a business partner - but one day - they disappear out of thin air. Texts, calls, and emails go unanswered. You know this person is still alive, yet they have vanished from your life; they have "ghosted" you. Each episode is dedicated to helping people who have been affected by somebody's disappearing act. It explores ghosting, relationships, abandonment, grief, self-care, closure, and more.

