Copper CRM Unveils End-to-End Client Management for Professional Services

"CRMs are traditionally systems of record, but we see Copper as a system of action as well," said Steve Holm, CEO at Copper. "This marks a new chapter for Copper—one informed by the real challenges of agencies and consultancies who've been forced to navigate disconnected tools for sales and delivery. Our goal is to unify that experience in one platform."

A Seamless Customer Journey: From First Touch to Fulfillment

Copper's new approach supports every phase of the client journey, helping professional services teams move seamlessly from sales to delivery, while building long-term relationships in the process:

Connect with leads – Copper helps build relationships from the first email or meeting, capturing every interaction and organizing it automatically around contacts.

Win deals – Streamline the sales process with visual drag-and-drop pipelines, automations and flags that keep teams on track; while fully custom dashboards and reports help forecast revenue with confidence.

Deliver projects – Kick off a new project directly from a closed opportunity. Manage tasks, workflows and client communication all in a single tool.

Create repeat business – Loyal customers fuel long-term success. Stay engaged, follow up with ease, and never miss an opportunity to reconnect.

From agencies managing dozens of client campaigns to consultants offering long-term retainers, Copper ensures every handoff between sales and delivery is smooth and error-free.

Client and Project Management Software Built for Client Work

Over the past six months, Copper has invested heavily in task and project management to better support delivery teams, complementing its existing sales tools while maintaining its simplicity inside Google Workspace™.

Recent enhancements include:

Unified sales and project management pipelines that allow flexibility to map out the entire customer journey

Connecting sales and project delivery records so everything stays aligned from deal to delivery

Subtasks to manage the specific details in internal workflows and client processes

Email automation sent from Gmail™ accounts, allowing the automation of routine communications as projects move through stages

AI email tools that help draft templates and re-write emails based on the company's brand voice and tone.

Task assignment and reminders to keep work moving

Project pipelines templates tailored for agencies, consultants, and service firms

Collaborative notes and @mentions for cross-functional visibility

Copper's Chrome extension now works across the web, appearing during Google Meet™ calls for note-taking, enabling prospect creation directly from websites, and allowing task updates while working in Google Docs™

These enhancements ensure that critical client details captured during sales aren't lost during delivery. From kickoff to reporting, teams stay aligned and on track—without having to rely on multiple tools or redundant data entry.

About Copper

Copper is the client and project management platform for agencies and professional services using Google Workspace™. Thousands of businesses trust Copper to manage their entire customer journey in one place—from first touch to final deliverable. Headquartered in San Francisco, Copper operates as a fully remote company with team members across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company has raised $100M in venture capital financing to date. Learn more at www.copper.com.

