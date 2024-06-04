Copper River Technologies Joins the archTIS Channel Partner Program

By partnering with archTIS, Copper River can now offer customers the leading data-centric, policy-enforced information security solutions to address growing requirements from government, defense and the supply chain to secure critically sensitive and classified information in Microsoft applications. Post this

The partnership allows Copper River, a Federally Recognized Alaskan Tribal Small Disadvantaged Business owned by the Native Village of Eyak (NVE) specializing in information technology solutions and services for government and enterprises, to resell and provide services for NC Protect in the United States. NC Protect adds attribute-based access and control (ABAC) policies and unique data-centric security capabilities to control the access, usage and sharing of sensitive and classified content across Microsoft 365 apps, SharePoint Server, Windows file shares, NetApp ONTAP and Nutanix Files to meet government and defense industry information security and compliance needs.

Bill Halladay, President of Copper River Technologies, said, "Providing high-performance IT solutions and services through elite-level partnerships with innovative technology manufacturers is foundational to Copper River's mission. By partnering with archTIS, Copper River can now offer customers archTIS' leading data-centric, policy-enforced information security solutions to address the growing requirements from the government, defense and the supply chain to secure critically sensitive and classified information in Microsoft applications."

Copper River provides dynamic, comprehensive information technology solutions and services to federal, state, and local government, as well as commercial enterprises, service providers, and telecommunication customers. They combine best-in-class technology products with their engineering, design, and professional services expertise to craft a complete, end-to-end technology solution that is unique to their clients' needs.

Kurt Mueffelmann, Global COO and US President of archTIS, said, "I'm pleased to announce our partnership with Copper River to expand their solutions portfolio with NC Protect. With a number of ongoing proof of concepts and opportunities within the US government and defense, their expertise in delivering solutions for the government and defense sectors aligns with archTIS' value proposition of providing data-centric, ABAC-enabled information security products to safeguard sensitive and classified information more effectively. Copper River will also have the opportunity to distribute Kojensi in future sales offerings within the U.S. government and defense enterprises."

Established in 2006 as a Federally Recognized Alaskan Tribal 8(a) Certified entity, Copper River provides dynamic, comprehensive Information Technology solutions and services to federal government, commercial enterprise, service provider and telecommunication customers. Copper River's full scope of IT and network capabilities including hardware/software procurement, network engineering, systems engineering, enterprise support services, and advanced network education solutions that are designed to support the diverse communication needs of their clients. Leveraging elite-level partnerships with industry-leading manufacturers, combined with their expert engineering and proven past performance, Copper River is THE Solutions Provider for today's Information Technology requirements. Learn more at copperrivermc.com.

archTIS Limited (ASX:AR9, OTCQB:ARHLF) is a global provider of innovative software solutions for the secure collaboration of sensitive information. The company's award-winning data-centric information security solutions protect the world's most sensitive content in government, defense, supply chain, enterprises and regulated industries through attribute-based access and control (ABAC) policies. archTIS products include Kojensi, a multi-government certified platform for the secure access, sharing and collaboration of sensitive and classified information; and NC Protect for enhanced information protection for file access and sharing, messaging and emailing of sensitive and classified content across Microsoft 365 apps, SharePoint on-premises, Nutanix Files and Windows file shares. For more information visit archtis.com or follow @arch_tis on X.

