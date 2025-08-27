Copper State Junk Removal & Hauling Launches Family-Run Service for Northern Arizona Communities

Copper State Junk Removal & Hauling, a family-run business based in Chino Valley, has officially launched to serve Prescott, Prescott Valley, and communities across Yavapai County. The company provides reliable junk removal for homes and businesses with honest pricing and a commitment to recycling and donations whenever possible.

PRESCOTT, Ariz., Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Copper State Junk Removal & Hauling, a locally owned and family-operated business, has officially launched to serve Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, and communities across Yavapai County. The company specializes in residential and commercial junk removal with a focus on fast, reliable, and environmentally responsible hauling services.

Founded by longtime Chino Valley resident Joe Sapko, Copper State Junk Removal & Hauling was created to meet a growing need for honest, neighborly service in Northern Arizona's waste management industry. With nearly a decade of experience in the trash industry and over 25 years of business management expertise, Sapko brings both professionalism and a community-first mindset to the business.

"We started Copper State because we saw a need for a junk removal service that puts people and community first," said owner Joe Sapko. "Our goal is to provide honest, family-run service while keeping Northern Arizona clean through responsible disposal, donations, and recycling whenever possible. We're also passionate about giving young men in our community, starting with our own teenage son, the chance to learn the value of hard work and responsibility."

Copper State Junk Removal & Hauling offers a wide range of services, including:

Appliance and furniture removal

Estate and property cleanouts

Renovation and construction debris hauling

Yard waste and storm debris cleanup

Donation and recycling services

In addition to helping homeowners and businesses clear out unwanted clutter, Copper State is committed to mentoring the next generation by providing job opportunities to local teenagers who want to gain hands-on experience and develop a strong work ethic.

