Coppo Winery Announces Colangelo & Partners As Agency of Record

NEW YORK, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coppo, a historical winery and UNESCO heritage site located in Italy's Piedmont region, has chosen Colangelo & Partners, a fine wine & spirits-focused integrated communications agency, to increase awareness of Coppo and their high-quality products, and execute an integrated communications strategy in 2024. The campaign will focus on educating and engaging trade and media audiences, as well as new and current consumers, through strategic media relations and event activations.

"We're thrilled to partner with Colangelo & Partners to promote our wines and our long history of winemaking to industry professionals and consumers across the US, with a focus on attracting the attention of younger generations," stated Giuditta Soldadino, Owner at Coppo. "We're looking forward to bringing added visibility to our brand story and presenting our products to the most influential press and trade in the industry, which will support our continued growth in the United States, one of our main export markets."

The ownership at Coppo will work with Colangelo & Partners on a range of traditional and new media relations activities The program will highlight Coppo's commitment to quality winemaking to American audiences and present the brand as a growing, strong, and reliable Italian winery. A significant milestone in Coppo Winery's illustrious history was achieving, in 2014, the designation of UNESCO World Heritage Site for their historic underground cellars, a success that Colangelo & Partners will strategically share with the US audience to elevate and highlight the cultural and historical significance of the winery's cellars.

Colangelo & Partners will support Coppo in developing their brand identity and building awareness in the US market, focusing on portraying Coppo as one of Piedmont's true touchstones, characterized by strong and recognizable winemaking. By establishing the winery as one of the prominent producers of Barolo, among other wines, Colangelo & Partners will also look to the future of Coppo, which is at the forefront of environmentally responsible viticulture. The winery's dedication to organic farming and sustainable production methods ensure that their wines are not only exceptional in taste but also gentle on the environment.

"We're excited to embark on this strategic and collaborative journey with Coppo," remarked Gino Colangelo, President of Colangelo & Partners. "Our team is enthusiastic about introducing these exceptional Piedmontese wines, particularly their traditional Barolos and Barberas, to key trade and lifestyle media, helping Coppo tell its story to new audiences."

Over the years, Coppo has been able to carve a strong identity and recognizable style for both its wines and the winery, offering a compelling image of Barbera as well as other traditional red and white grapes from the Piedmont region such as Moscato, Chardonnay, and Pinot Noir. The winery's commitment to quality and its innovative style have allowed for an increasing premiumization of the wines, starting with high-end Barbera and other wines belonging to the Luxury Wine category, playing a key role in the image of the winery.

Coppo Wine Cellars, established in 1892 by Piero Coppo, stands as one of Italy's oldest and most esteemed wineries. With a profound respect and love for the land, Coppo's winemaking philosophy is deeply rooted in the territory of Canelli. This region's rolling hills and vine-covered landscapes are central to Coppo's dedication to preserving and celebrating the natural beauty of Piemonte. The winery's rich history is intricately woven with the cultural and agricultural heritage of Canelli and the broader Piedmont region. Coppo Winery boasts a diverse portfolio of wines, each crafted with precision and passion.

Colangelo & Partners specializes in premium food, wine and spirits brands, and has long-established relationships with the key press that drive these business categories and help determine the industry leaders. Agency principals have years of experience in retail and distribution as well as communications, a rare combination that gives Colangelo & Partners invaluable insights into consumer purchasing behavior. The agency focuses on 'closing the loop' between creative communications programs, distribution, promotion, publicity and the consumer in order to maximize the efficiency of its communications programs and deliver measurable results.

