COPS Monitoring Launches ASAP Nationwide to Enhance Emergency Response Times and Reduce False Alarms

Developed jointly by TMA and the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials (APCO), ASAP digitally delivers verified alarm notifications directly to emergency communication centers (ECCs). With ASAP, alarm calls no longer need to be routed through nonemergency administrative phone lines. Instead, alarm details, such as the type of emergency, address, and contact details, are transmitted instantly and accurately, accelerating dispatch and enabling real-time, bi-directional status updates. On average, ASAP saves about two minutes or more per call – time that can be critical when lives and property are at risk.

With the introduction of ASAP, COPS Monitoring continues its commitment to adopt technologies that improve outcomes for all stakeholders. "Our launch of ASAP represents another significant investment in technology and public safety," said Jim McMullen, President of COPS Monitoring.

"By enhancing response times and the accuracy of emergency dispatches, we are not only helping to protect lives and property but also supporting the evolving needs of our dealers, their customers, and the first responders who serve our communities. We are proud to be part of this critical innovation."

"The adoption of ASAP by COPS Monitoring is another strong indicator of the momentum behind this service," said Steve Butkovich, president at The Monitoring Association.

COPS Monitoring's integration with ASAP also sets the stage for future advancements, including the secure transmission of video, audio, photos, sensor metadata, and other contextual data designed to improve situational awareness and provide first responders with more actionable intelligence.

Learn more about how TMA's ASAP Service is saving lives every day nationwide at www.ASAP911.org.

