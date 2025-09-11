COPS Monitoring Launches ASAP Nationwide to Enhance Emergency Response Times and Reduce False Alarms

COPS Monitoring has launched the Automated Secure Alarm Protocol (ASAP) across its UL-listed monitoring stations, joining other major alarm security firms in utilizing this standardized digital alarm solution. ASAP, developed by The Monitoring Association (TMA) and APCO, streamlines emergency response by transmitting verified alarm details directly to emergency communication centers, bypassing nonemergency phone lines and saving critical response time. This integration enhances public safety by improving dispatch accuracy and response times, while also paving the way for future advancements like secure transmission of video and sensor data. COPS Monitoring's adoption of ASAP underscores its commitment to leveraging technology to protect lives, property, and support first responders.
MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Monitoring Association (TMA) announced today that COPS Monitoring, a leading provider of professional monitoring services in North America, has deployed the Automated Secure Alarm Protocol (ASAP) across its UL-listed monitoring stations.
With this launch, COPS Monitoring joins an already extensive list of leading alarm security firms using the ASAP Service. Today, ASAP is the only digital alarm solution standardized with all major alarm security firms nationwide. Collectively, those companies monitor around 80 percent of all alarm systems in the United States—underscoring ASAP's broad reach and critical role in public safety.
Developed jointly by TMA and the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials (APCO), ASAP digitally delivers verified alarm notifications directly to emergency communication centers (ECCs). With ASAP, alarm calls no longer need to be routed through nonemergency administrative phone lines. Instead, alarm details, such as the type of emergency, address, and contact details, are transmitted instantly and accurately, accelerating dispatch and enabling real-time, bi-directional status updates. On average, ASAP saves about two minutes or more per call – time that can be critical when lives and property are at risk.
With the introduction of ASAP, COPS Monitoring continues its commitment to adopt technologies that improve outcomes for all stakeholders. "Our launch of ASAP represents another significant investment in technology and public safety," said Jim McMullen, President of COPS Monitoring.
"By enhancing response times and the accuracy of emergency dispatches, we are not only helping to protect lives and property but also supporting the evolving needs of our dealers, their customers, and the first responders who serve our communities. We are proud to be part of this critical innovation."
"The adoption of ASAP by COPS Monitoring is another strong indicator of the momentum behind this service," said Steve Butkovich, president at The Monitoring Association.
COPS Monitoring's integration with ASAP also sets the stage for future advancements, including the secure transmission of video, audio, photos, sensor metadata, and other contextual data designed to improve situational awareness and provide first responders with more actionable intelligence.
Learn more about how TMA's ASAP Service is saving lives every day nationwide at www.ASAP911.org.
About The Monitoring Association
The Monitoring Association (TMA), formerly the Central Station Alarm Association (CSAA), is an internationally recognized non-profit trade association that represents professional monitoring companies, security systems integrators, and providers of products and services to the industry. Incorporated in 1950, TMA represents its members before Congress and regulatory agencies on the local, state and federal levels, and other authorities having jurisdiction (AHJs) over the industry. Learn more online at https://tma.us/about-tma/.
About TMA's ASAP Service
Launched in 2011 as a public-private partnership, TMA's Automated Secure Alarm Protocol (ASAP) service allows for the direct electronic dispatch of first responder calls for service from alarm companies to PSAPs and ECCs. Increasing the accuracy and efficiency of dispatches, the ASAP service utilizes ANSI standard protocols developed cooperatively by the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) and The Monitoring Association (TMA).
Media Contact
Caroline Constantine, Pipitone, 1 4342517580, [email protected], ASAP911.org
SOURCE The Monitoring Association
Share this article