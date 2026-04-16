Coquina Group Pool Service Expands into Estero and Bonita Springs with Acquisition of the Southern Division of Florida Pool Management I

"We're intentional about how we grow and selective about the accounts we take on, so we can maintain the level of consistency and care our clients expect." Post this

The acquisition includes a portfolio of residential pool service accounts throughout Estero and Bonita Springs, extending Coquina's footprint north from Naples while strengthening its ability to serve homeowners with a consistent, high-quality approach.

"This was a highly aligned opportunity," said Alex Saurbier, a Naples native. "These properties are very much in line with the homes we already service in Naples, and that alignment matters to us. We're intentional about how we grow and selective about the accounts we take on, so we can maintain the level of consistency and care our clients expect."

Coquina Group Pool Service provides weekly pool maintenance, equipment repairs, system upgrades, and automation services. The company emphasizes proactive service, clear communication, and a disciplined approach to water quality and equipment performance, delivered through a concierge-level service experience.

The newly acquired accounts have been integrated into Coquina's service routes with a focus on continuity and elevated service standards. Clients benefit from structured scheduling, digital service reporting, and a more responsive, professional experience designed to ensure each pool and spa is consistently maintained.

The company is focused on building a service-driven organization across Naples, Bonita Springs, and Estero, grounded in consistency, attention to detail, and long-term client relationships.

"Our focus is on building a company that reflects the expectations of the communities we serve," added Saurbier. "That means consistency, attention to detail, and a level of care that is evident over time. We are building this with intention, and we expect that to show in the quality of our work."

About Coquina Group Pool Service

Coquina Group Pool Service is a Naples-based residential pool service and repair company specializing in weekly pool maintenance, water chemistry management, equipment repair, automation, and system upgrades. The company serves homeowners across Naples, North Naples, Bonita Springs, and Estero, delivering consistent, detail-oriented service tailored to properties where reliability and presentation matter.

For more information, visit: www.coquinapools.com

Media Contact

Alex Saurbier, Coquina Group Pool Service, 1 2392600040, [email protected], www.coquinapools.com

SOURCE Coquina Group Pool Service