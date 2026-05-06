Cora Systems Named as a Strong Performer by Global Analyst Firm in Strategic Portfolio Management Report

The Forrester Wave™ SPM report added that Cora's "solid roadmap reflects an integrated approach to fit enterprise portfolio needs. Cora's strategy centers on delivering successful project outcomes in highly regulated industries." Post this

The Forrester Wave™ SPM report added that Cora's "solid roadmap reflects an integrated approach to fit enterprise portfolio needs. Cora's strategy centers on delivering successful project outcomes in highly regulated industries. The vendor's significant investments in AI and unification of its platform to connect portfolio, program, financial, and resource management result in lower cost of ownership than a fragmented tech stack."

Philip Martin, CEO, Cora Systems, said: "It is hugely gratifying to be positioned as a strong performer in this Forrester Wave™ strategic portfolio management report. We feel it offers valuable independent perspective on Cora's strengths and future direction. Our continued investment in R&D makes this recognition especially important. We remain focused on evolving our platform to deliver the end-to-end visibility, predictive insights, and AI capabilities our customers need to manage project portfolios with confidence and control."

Conor O'Sullivan, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Cora Systems, added: "We highly value Forrester's recognition of our product roadmap. It's rewarding to see our investments in AI, forecasting, financial management, and capacity management acknowledged, in our opinion as critical strengths. It reinforces that our innovation strategy is on the right path. We remain committed to equipping customers with the tools they need to align strategy with execution so they can successfully manage their project portfolios."

A complimentary copy of the Forrester Wave™ SPM Tools report is available here: The Forrester Wave™: Strategic Portfolio Management Tools, Q2 2026 Report

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. This report is part of a broader collection of Forrester resources, including interactive models, frameworks, tools, data, and access to analyst guidance. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here .

About Cora Systems

Cora Systems delivers strategic portfolio and project management software that provides the power of predictability to organizations so they can successfully plan and manage projects – profitably. With offices in the US, UK and Ireland, we work with customers in more than 50 different countries to give them complete control and governance on projects worth over $100 billion. With Cora, everything customers do and make gets delivered on time and on budget, thanks to our seamless integration of schedules, forecasting, resources and financial controls. See: corasystems.com.

For more information, please contact: [email protected]

Media Contact

Derbhla Martin, Cora Systems, 353 851526467, [email protected], https://corasystems.com/

SOURCE Cora Systems