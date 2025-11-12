Coral Reef Alliance Expands Global Reef Conservation Work to Eastern Caribbean

"This is how we move faster, scale smarter, and give reefs a fighting chance." — Heather Starck, Executive Director, Coral Reef Alliance Post this

"This expansion represents more than just growth. It's a promise to our partners and to the ocean," said Heather Starck, Executive Director of CORAL. "The Eastern Caribbean hub is a key step in realizing our global strategy. By working alongside local leaders, we can help protect reefs and improve water quality at a faster pace, ensuring these ecosystems continue to support people and livelihoods well into the future."

As climate change accelerates, coral bleaching events are becoming more frequent, more severe, and more widespread across the globe, pushing reefs closer to a critical tipping point. But science shows that corals can adapt to climate change when stressors are reduced and reef systems are connected and healthy.

This new hub ensures CORAL can scale proven strategies that build resilience where it matters most. Grounded in science and global strategy, CORAL strengthens conservation at the local level, scales impact across regions, and advances science and policy globally, creating the conditions where reefs and communities can adapt and thrive.

The expansion directly advances CORAL's four organizational strategies, which serve as the foundation of its global conservation efforts:

Create Well-Managed Protected Areas – Strengthen the management and effectiveness of marine protected areas to ensure long-term ecological and community benefits.

Build Climate-Resilient Reef Networks – Use science and innovation to design and protect diverse, connected reef systems that can adapt to climate change.

Reduce Land-Based Pollution – Implement scalable wastewater and watershed management solutions to reduce pollution that harms coral reefs and coastal communities.

Expand Global Influence – Mobilize partnerships, policies, and investments that scale reef-positive conservation strategies across regions and global platforms.

The Eastern Caribbean hub joins CORAL's growing global network, including long-standing programs in Hawai'i, the Mesoamerican Region, and the Western Caribbean. This lays the groundwork for future expansions in other climate-vulnerable regions identified in the organization's Strategic Plan.

"With this launch, we're one step closer to a global network of thriving reefs," said Starck. "It's the beginning of an exciting new chapter that turns our strategy into action, and action into measurable impact."

By expanding to the Eastern Caribbean, CORAL builds a stronger bridge between local leadership, regional collaboration, and global reef resilience. When communities and ecosystems are supported, reefs can weather a changing climate.

To learn more about CORAL's global vision and ongoing conservation work, visit coral.org.

Media Contact

Kate Beebe, The Coral Reef Alliance, 1 5103700502, [email protected], coral.org

SOURCE The Coral Reef Alliance