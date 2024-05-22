Coral Smart Pool Revolutionizes Water Safety with MYLO Artificial Intelligence Device Ahead of World Drowning Awareness Month

MYLO is an anti-drowning system whose AI underwater camera continuously monitors the pool and sends alerts in real-time to a potential drowning incident.

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As World Drowning Prevention Day approaches, Coral Smart Pool is proud to announce the groundbreaking impact of their revolutionary AI device, MYLO, in combating the alarming statistics of drowning incidents worldwide.

According to the World Health Organization, drowning claims the lives of over 320,000 people annually, with children under five years old being the most vulnerable demographic. As a leader in water safety technology, Coral Smart Pool is committed to reversing these harrowing statistics and ensuring safer aquatic environments for all.

The MYLO device, powered by cutting-edge artificial intelligence, represents a significant leap forward in water safety technology. Through advanced algorithms and real-time monitoring capabilities, MYLO can detect potential drowning incidents with unparalleled accuracy, enabling swift and effective intervention to prevent tragedies before they occur.

"We are deeply committed to leveraging technology to safeguard lives and prevent drownings," said Shadie Bisharat, CEO of Coral Smart Pool." MYLO represents the culmination of years of research and development aimed at creating a proactive solution to one of the most pressing global public health challenges."

Key features of the MYLO AI device include:

Real-Time Monitoring: MYLO continuously monitors aquatic environments, analyzing movement patterns and detecting deviations indicative of potential drowning incidents.

Immediate Alert System: Upon detecting a potential drowning event, MYLO triggers instant alerts to designated caregivers or lifeguards, enabling rapid response and rescue efforts.

Adaptive Learning: MYLO''s AI capabilities enable it to adapt and improve over time, continuously refining its algorithms to enhance accuracy and reduce false alarms.

Coral Smart Pool's commitment to water safety extends beyond technological innovation. In addition to developing state-of-the-art devices like MYLO, the company actively advocates for increased awareness and education surrounding drowning prevention measures.

"As we observe World Drowning Awareness Month, it's crucial to recognize that drowning is preventable," emphasized Bisharat. "Through collaborative efforts and innovative solutions like MYLO, we can work together to save lives and create safer communities around the world."

It is important to mention that ASTM International has recently published ASTM F3698-24, the Standard Specification for Computer-vision Drowning Detection Systems for Residential Swimming Pools. This marks the world's first standard and specification for residential pool AI drowning detection systems. The standard covers the specification and performance of devices such as MYLO and its monitoring capability to prevent drowning. The company is confident that with the release of this standard, there will be increased awareness about the necessity for and solutions provided by AI drowning detection devices like MYLO.

To learn more about Coral Smart Pool and the MYLO system, please visit www.coralmylo.com.

About Coral Smart Pool:

Coral Smart Pool, the creators of the MYLO virtual lifeguard, are pioneers of award-winning computer vision and machine learning technology for monitoring pool activity. The company is leading the way in developing intelligent, intuitive, consumer-friendly solutions for residential pools. For more information, please visit www.coralmylo.com

