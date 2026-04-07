Coralisle Group Expands Successful 12-Year Wellbeing Partnership with Personify Health

"We look forward to expanding our reach and continuing to promote a culture of health and wellbeing through our relationship with Personify Health," said Jacqueline Perreault, director of population health and wellness at Coralisle Group. Post this

65% of high-risk, inactive people have become more active since joining Zest Wellness in 2024.

58% of members have decreased or maintained a healthy BMI since joining.

68% of members have decreased or maintained healthy blood pressure since joining.

Because of impressive outcomes like these, CG was recently recognized with Personify Health's most prestigious honor, a Thrive Award in the Experience category. This award celebrates organizations innovating the employee experience and fostering connected experiences above benchmarks that drive loyalty, trust, and satisfaction.

"For more than a decade, we have taken a people-first approach to serving our clients and members, and Zest Wellness is an important part of our strategy," said Jacqueline Perreault, director of population health and wellness at Coralisle Group. "Everyone at Coralisle Group is proud of the positive impact Zest Wellness has had on our community across the Caribbean. We look forward to expanding our reach and continuing to promote a culture of health and wellbeing through our relationship with Personify Health."

To better address high-risk and in-demand health needs, including weight health, physical activity, and stress, CG expanded the Zest Wellness programme with new fully integrated partners: Headspace for mental health, Monj Health for healthy cooking, and Sworkit for physical health and MSK support. These resources join existing financial wellness partner Enrich, which has seen strong engagement and helped lower Zest Wellness members' financial stress levels over the past year. All partners are part of Personify Health's partner marketplace, which enables employers to select the integrated solutions that align with their needs, driving greater utilization and engagement than standalone deployments.

Zest Wellness has also added on-demand webinars to educate members on essential health topics, the MyCare Checklist to drive annual physicals and other preventative actions, and greater rewards for high-achieving members.

"Congratulations to Coralisle Group on its unwavering commitment to improving the health and wellbeing of the communities it serves," said Dr. Jodi Smith, RN, MSN, ND, vice president of clinical quality and strategy, and Clinical Board member, Personify Health. "The success of Zest Wellness is a testament to CG's dedication to keeping their decade-long programme fresh, engaging, and effective – a shining example of how to evolve a long-term programme to the delight of clients and members. The Personify team is proud to collaborate with CG and looks forward to continuing to drive innovative solutions that positively impact health outcomes for all participants."

As the global leader in health engagement, Personify Health is trusted as the single destination for everything from daily support to more complex health needs. The company's personalized health platform provides the support, content, and experiences that impact health outcomes and keep members coming back an average of six times a day and with an average engagement rate of 51%, the highest in the industry. With a combination of digital capabilities and compassionate human support, Personify provides a personalized, engaging experience that motivates and supports members wherever they are in their health journey.

About Coralisle Group

Coralisle Group Ltd. is a Bermuda-based holding company for the Coralisle Group of Companies (the Group), which has commercial operations in Bermuda and 20 other jurisdictions across the Caribbean. The Group comprises independently incorporated companies offering property and casualty insurance, employee benefits for pensions and health, life assurance and personal investment products. The Group, which draws commercial strength from the cohesion of its companies accessing a variety of skills, experience, and local knowledge in different jurisdictions, holds an 'A' rating from AM Best.

About Personify Health

Personify Health is on a mission to make health simple, personal, and engaging. We created the industry's first and only personalized health platform, seamlessly fusing smart third party administration (TPA), digital care navigation, and health engagement into one dynamic, connected experience. Our platform addresses the full health continuum, harnessing cutting-edge AI and human expertise to provide a comprehensive set of solutions, ecosystem partnerships, and integrated services that deliver real, independently validated clinical outcomes and cost savings. Empowering 25 million members and having supported 7,500 companies to-date, we are redefining how businesses and people experience health. Visit www.personifyhealth.com to learn how healthier lives and healthier businesses happen with Personify Health.

All trademarks, service marks, and logos displayed on these materials (the "Trademark(s)") are registered and unregistered trademarks of Personify Health, Inc. or third parties who have licensed their Trademarks to Personify Health, Inc. All other trademarks, registered or unregistered, are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Kara Spak, Personify Health, 1 917-583-9896, [email protected], https://personifyhealth.com/

SOURCE Personify Health