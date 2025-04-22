Corcoran DeRonja Real Estate Expands Its Team with the Addition of Chelsea Ward

"Chelsea's ability to truly listen, understand her clients' goals, and offer thoughtful guidance sets her apart," said Frank DeRonja, Owner and Principal Broker of Corcoran DeRonja Real Estate. Post this

"Chelsea's ability to truly listen, understand her clients' goals, and offer thoughtful guidance sets her apart," said Frank DeRonja, Owner and Principal Broker of Corcoran DeRonja Real Estate. "Her love for working with people and deep roots in Raleigh make her a natural fit for our team and a powerful advocate for her clients."

Chelsea approaches real estate with care, integrity, and a community-minded spirit. Whether guiding first-time buyers, assisting with a property sale, or helping clients make smart investment decisions, she is a steady and trusted advisor every step of the way.

Working with Chelsea means not only gaining a knowledgeable and thoughtful agent, but also the support of Corcoran DeRonja Real Estate—a firm known for exceptional service, local expertise, and lasting relationships. The team lives, breathes, and sells the Triangle, always prioritizing honesty, compassion, and client success.

To learn more about Chelsea Ward, visit drefirm.com/agents/chelsea-ward. If you're buying or selling real estate in the Triangle, contact Corcoran DeRonja Real Estate at (919) 669-7993 or visit www.drefirm.com.

