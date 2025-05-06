Corcoran DeRonja Real Estate Welcomes Industry Veteran Mark Parker

"We are thrilled to welcome Mark to the team," said Frank DeRonja, Owner and Principal Broker of Corcoran DeRonja Real Estate. "His wealth of experience, leadership within the industry, and commitment to delivering exceptional service align perfectly with our values." Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome Mark to the team," said Frank DeRonja, Owner and Principal Broker of Corcoran DeRonja Real Estate. "His wealth of experience, leadership within the industry, and commitment to delivering exceptional service align perfectly with our values. He is a true asset to both our firm and the clients he serves."

Born in Zimbabwe and raised across six countries on four continents, Mark's international background instilled in him a deep respect for diverse cultures and people—a perspective that continues to inform his thoughtful and inclusive approach to life and real estate. After moving to the U.S. to attend Elon University, he graduated with a degree in Business Administration and went on to build a successful career in finance, entrepreneurship, and residential construction before entering real estate in 1999.

Throughout his career, Mark has been recognized as a top-producing agent, earning accolades from Fonville Morisey Realty and ranking among the Triangle Business Journal's top individual agents. He has also demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the real estate community, serving as President of the Raleigh Regional Association of Realtors, and holding leadership roles at the state and national levels, including with the NC Realtors and National Association of Realtors.

Clients working with Mark benefit not only from his vast knowledge and calm, capable guidance, but also the full support of Corcoran DeRonja Real Estate—a firm known for its collaborative culture, expert service, and strong ties to the local community.

To learn more about Mark Parker, visit drefirm.com/agents/mark-parker. If you're buying or selling real estate in the Triangle, contact Corcoran DeRonja Real Estate at (919) 669-7993 or visit www.drefirm.com

