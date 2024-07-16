Cordial Systems Open Sources Its Cross-Chain Library, Enabling Any Blockchain to Tap into an Enterprise Grade Custody Solution with a Few Basic Inputs

"With our open-source cross-chain library, institutional traders can now independently add the blockchains and assets they need to their Cordial Treasury instance, or create their own multi-chain wallet." Post this

The investing community has prominently felt this pain. Whether it was a lack of wallet support during Solana summer of 2021, new chains not making it onto the coin support roadmap of custodians, or generally finding alpha further out on the risk curve of the crypto universe with limited wallet support. Now anyone can add wallet support for any blockchain they want to hold assets on, write transactions, and read chain data such as balances or transaction history. New users can tap into Cordial's Cross-Chain Library to build their own multi-chain wallet, while existing Cordial Treasury customers can add additional blockchains to their accounts.Cordial hopes to improve on this over time. In addition to adding any blockchain for holding and sending assets, Cordial plans to eventually add staking transactions to this library.

Cordial Treasury currently supports over 35 blockchains in total including all bitcoin and relevant forks, Ethereum and other EVM chains, Polkadot ecosystem, Cosmos ecosystem, Provenance, Aptos, Sui and more. Other networks have the capability to be added in as little time as one week, or can now be added independently by customers due to Cordial Treasury using the open-source crosschain library.

About Cordial Systems

Cordial Systems is a provider of institutional-grade self custody software using a Zero Trust security model. Cordial Systems' first product, Cordial Treasury, provides institutions with the first fully trustless solution that delivers full sovereignty—not just over their digital asset keys—but also including transaction policies, key share generation process, backup and recovery, database of audit logs, and account level changes. In other words, Cordial Treasury empowers institutions with the infrastructure to run their own MPC wallet solutions in-house without the heavy vendor side dependencies.

