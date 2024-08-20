Core Commissions Announces Integration Partnership with Sage

"Through this partnership with Sage, we are ensuring that our customers' most crucial business data, necessary for incentive calculations, is just a button-click away," said Kirt Phillips, Principal, Core Commissions. Post this

This integration allows customers to fully benefit from the strengths of both platforms. Core's easy-to-use integration module allows customers to automate the data flow from Sage's comprehensive business management solution into Core to calculate, process, and manage their incentive compensation plans.

Built specifically with customers in mind, this dynamic integration enables businesses to streamline their commission management processes by providing an essential connection point to primary business applications, allowing seamless data transfers between platforms.

"Through this partnership with Sage, we are ensuring that our customers' most crucial business data, necessary for incentive calculations, is just a button-click away," said Kirt Phillips, Principal, Core Commissions. "This streamlines setup for our Sage customers as well as saves them work and time when processing commissions."

Core Commissions provides a flexible, ready-to-use integrations module that lets users define exactly what Sage data fields are imported in the platform. Users can pull information like invoices, project data, employee data, vendor information and more with the click of a button.

Learn more about Core's all-inclusive commission management platform and how you can connect to Sage at www.corecommissions.com.

About Core Commissions

Founded in 2005, Core Commissions is an industry-leading commission automation platform. With nearly two decades of exposure to a wide range of complex and varied incentive compensation plans, Core's proprietary rules engine is easily the most advanced and powerful in the industry. Intuitive and agile, rule building is simple through Core's no-code, drag & drop graphical interface. Fully integrated with AI technology, Core's suite of AI bots are able to convert plain-English descriptions into fully functioning rules. Users can validate results with Core's single-view auditing to see the calculation steps behind every output.

