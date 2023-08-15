Core Commissions Recognized as Gold Medal Winner in SoftwareReviews' Data Quadrant Report

"Ranking so high on their report for two years in a row is a validation that we are delivering on our commitment to provide personalized support and attention to each and every one of our customers." Tweet this

"Core prides itself on being second to none in having the most robust rules and reporting capability in the industry," said Kirt Phillips, founder and CEO of Core Commissions.

Each year, SoftwareReviews compiles and evaluates data provided on the biggest players in each respective software category based on feedback from real users, including IT and business professionals. This data is used to develop the Data Quadrant Report, which measures consumer insights across two main categories: vendor experience and capabilities, and product features and satisfaction. Within these categories, users are asked detailed questions ranging from the ease of customization, data integration options, and their satisfaction with the business value created. Together, these responses create a clear and holistic picture of the user experience for each software vendor.

Core ranked highly in many individual categories, but most notably, Core was considered the best software in the category for vendor support. Additionally, Core's users indicated a 98% likelihood to recommend the software to others, with praises including "If your commission process is complicated – this is the product you want", "I've yet to have them tell me they can't do something we've requested", and "The customer support is fantastic and has put my mind at ease when using their product".

"Ranking so high on their report for two years in a row is a validation that we are delivering on our commitment to provide personalized support and attention to each and every one of our customers," said Kirt. "Every member of the Core team understands that taking care of our customers' needs is our #1 priority. It might sound clichI, but we all take that to heart every day."

Core Commissions provides affordable and intuitive commission management solutions to businesses of all sizes. Contact us for more information or download SoftwareReviews' Data Quadrant report to compare Core with other vendors.

About Core Commissions

Core Commissions is a leader in sales compensation software. Founded in 2005, Core Commissions provides an affordable web-based commission management solution that automates the calculation of complex sales commission and incentive pay plans. Core's powerful and robust application is capable of managing complex data relationships and commission rule scenarios while providing an intuitive online portal for salespeople to view their pay statements and performance dashboards.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews, a division of Info-Tech Research Group, is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market. By collecting customer experience data from IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

Media Contact

Sarah Calvin, Core Commissions, 1 3602037134, [email protected], https://corecommissions.com/

SOURCE Core Commissions