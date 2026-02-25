Core Integrated Marketing Platform for Financial Institutions Now Available

"Connect simplifies it all by bringing data, campaigns, and performance insights together in one place – supported by the same service and industry know-how our clients have counted on for decades," said Ted Walton, President of Main Street. Post this

Financial institutions face increasing pressure to modernize outreach while managing tighter budgets, smaller teams, and complex data environments. Connect was developed to address these challenges by providing a right-sized platform that simplifies marketing without sacrificing effectiveness.

"Communicating effectively shouldn't mean juggling tools or finding workarounds," said Ted Walton, President of Main Street, Inc. "Connect simplifies it all by bringing data, campaigns, and performance insights together in one place – supported by the same service and industry know-how our clients have counted on for decades."

Unlike generic marketing platforms, Connect is purpose-built for financial institutions. The platform is designed to integrate with core banking systems, reducing manual data requests and enabling marketers and executives to access account holder data for outreach without extensive IT involvement. This approach helps institutions move faster while maintaining consistency and control.

Connect also distinguishes itself by supporting both digital and print marketing in one platform. Financial institutions can launch targeted email campaigns alongside direct mail efforts such as postcards and letters, without managing additional vendors or minimum print requirements. This multi-channel approach reflects the need for diverse outreach.

In addition to campaign execution, Connect provides clear visibility into engagement and outcomes. Institutions can track email engagement, monitor product adoption tied to specific communications, and export reports to support internal reporting and decision-making.

Connect by Main Street is available to financial institutions nationwide, including community banks and credit unions seeking a more practical approach to modern marketing. Institutions can choose a platform configuration that fits their size, goals, and budget, with the flexibility to scale over time.

About Main Street, Inc.

Founded in 1998, Main Street, Inc. is a privately held, family-owned company based in Birmingham, Alabama, serving more than 2,000 financial institutions across the United States. Main Street provides a range of solutions designed to support financial institutions, including check programs, custom print products, marketing and engagement technology, and AI-powered check fraud detection. With a legacy built on service, transparency, and industry expertise, Main Street partners with financial institutions to help them operate more efficiently, engage account holders effectively, and adapt to an evolving financial landscape.

