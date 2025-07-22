Core Introduces Self-Setup Rules for Faster, Cost-Effective Implementation

Core Commissions launches Self-Setup Rules to simplify rule design and speed up implementation.

VANCOUVER, Wash., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading incentive compensation management platform Core Commissions has released ground-breaking new functionality known as Self-Setup Rules, giving users complete control over their rule configuration. This feature, unique to Core, fully streamlines the setup process by simplifying rule design and drastically reducing implementation timelines.

As the first in the industry to introduce self-setup to customers, Core's rules engine was designed early on to allow for easy, no-code rule implementation through use of graphical drag and drop functionality. This early adaptation of self-setup laid the foundation for Core's now completely self-guided setup wizard that uses AI-powered technology to make setup intuitive and straightforward.

"Core's new self-setup module puts customers directly in the driver's seat, providing clear step-by-step guidance through each stage of the setup process, so admins can implement their sales compensation plans quickly, easily, and without having to rely on outside vendors," said Kirt Phillips, Principal at Core Commissions.

Vendors without self-setup capabilities make customers depend on them for updates, allowing them to charge high implementation rates not just for set-up, but any time there are changes to a customer's commission plan.

With in-depth instructional materials and AI-assistance, admins can manage their compensation plans from end to end without any technical expertise, driving further value into Core's already cost-effective platform.

About Core Commissions

Founded in 2005, Core Commissions is an industry-leading commission automation platform. With nearly two decades of exposure to a wide range of complex and varied incentive compensation plans, Core's proprietary rules engine is easily the most advanced and powerful in the industry. Intuitive and agile, rule building is simple through Core's no-code, drag & drop graphical interface. Fully integrated with AI technology, Core's suite of AI bots are able to convert plain-English descriptions into fully functioning rules. Users can validate results with Core's single-view auditing to see the calculation steps behind every output.

