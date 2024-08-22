CORE Learning Announces Appointment of Dr. Dale Webster as New President

In collaboration with our mission-driven team at CORE, I'm honored to help build educators' knowledge and skills by leveraging a combination of technology-based and in-person professional learning offerings. Post this

Dr. Webster brings more than 30 years of experience in teaching, professional learning, research, and education policy to the role. In 2012, Dr. Webster earned a Ph.D. in Learning, Cognition, and Development at the University of California-Irvine, where his research focused on vocabulary development for Multilingual Learners and the science of reading.

In addition to his many years with CORE Learning, he most recently served as a member of the SB 488 Panel that updated teacher preparation standards for reading instruction in California and has also served on the California State Literacy Plan Team and the California Curriculum Commission. He currently sits on the Editorial Board for the International Dyslexia Association's (IDA) Perspectives in Language and Literacy. In addition, Dr. Webster has recently been nominated to serve on the IDA Board of Directors as the Senior Editor-in-Chief of IDA's Editorial Boards.

"At CORE Learning, we work side by side with teachers and administrators to ensure that students are provided with high-quality, rigorous, evidence-informed instruction," Dr. Webster said. "Educators everywhere have an extraordinarily tough job, and they and their students benefit from ongoing support. We're here for them. In collaboration with our mission-driven team at CORE, I'm honored to help build educators' knowledge and skills by leveraging a combination of technology-based and in-person professional learning offerings. This transformational approach to professional learning will enable educators to provide equitable educational experiences that meet the needs of every student, especially those historically underserved."

Joining Dr. Webster on CORE's new executive team are Maya Valencia Goodall, M.Ed, M.A. as Chief Strategy Officer and Kristie Shelley, M. Ed., as Chief Product Officer. Both Valencia Goodall and Shelley have over two decades of experience in literacy, educational publishing and educational technology. Prior to joining CORE, Valencia Goodall and Shelley developed products for Multilingual Learners at Lexia and co-founded Lingual Learning, a company acquired by Rosetta Stone.

"This trio of C-suite placements is a direct reflection of CORE's commitment to remaining at the forefront of today's educational needs—to being the best partner to districts and schools nationwide," said Bernard Chandler, Chief of Staff for UnboundEd, CORE Learning's parent organization. "The diverse expertise Dale, Maya, and Kristie offer will drive us forward in our collective vision at UnboundEd and CORE: equipping teachers with the mindsets and toolsets they need to offer all students engaging, affirming, and meaningful grade-level instruction."

CORE Learning collaborates with teachers, coaches, school leaders, and district leaders to provide professional learning and ongoing support for implementing high-quality curricula, rigorous and evidence-based instruction, and effective assessment practices. Since its inception in 1995, the organization has partnered with more than 152 districts across 25 States, impacting over 2.8 million students nationwide.

