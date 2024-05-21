Core Medicine of Idaho Announces the Addition of Five New Care Providers

"The new addition of the previous Saltzer/Intermountain Health providers will allow Core Medicine of Idaho to expand overall appointment availability to patients so that patients are able to seek health care in a timely manner." ~ Tina Bossolono-Williams, FNPC Post this

Tina Bossolono-Williams , FNPC, a Certified Family Nurse Practitioner with 25 years of health care experience and a passion for helping children and adults with autism, at-risk populations, and patients in need of weight loss and healthy lifestyle education

, FNPC, a Certified Family Nurse Practitioner with 25 years of health care experience and a passion for helping children and adults with autism, at-risk populations, and patients in need of weight loss and healthy lifestyle education Alex Casebolt , PA-C, a Certified Physician Assistant with 27 years of experience in primary and urgent care, occupational medicine, and regenerative medicine

, PA-C, a Certified Physician Assistant with 27 years of experience in primary and urgent care, occupational medicine, and regenerative medicine Jennifer King , DNPC, a Doctor of Nursing Practice with over 25 years of experience in providing health care for pediatric patients, people with chronic migraines, and members of the transgender community

, DNPC, a Doctor of Nursing Practice with over 25 years of experience in providing health care for pediatric patients, people with chronic migraines, and members of the transgender community Kari Lopez , FNPC, a board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner who began her career primarily in mental health, substance abuse treatment, and care management

, FNPC, a board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner who began her career primarily in mental health, substance abuse treatment, and care management David Sjostrand , FNPC, a Family Nurse Practitioner with a commitment to a collaborative provider-patient approach who treats a variety of chronic conditions and has a special interest in behavioral health

"The new addition of the previous Saltzer/Intermountain Health providers will allow Core Medicine of Idaho to expand overall appointment availability to patients so that patients are able to seek health care in a timely manner," Bossolono-William said. "In addition, the group of providers at Core has a very wide knowledge and specialty base, and this allows a better choice for patients seeking health care that includes all age groups and patient-specific needs."

Core Medicine's mission is to empower patients to be in the driver's seat of their health care. The urgent care clinic offers a quicker and more affordable option to the ER, with onsite lab testing, a pharmacy, and close access to high-tech ultrasounds and X-ray diagnostics. The family practice clinic provides the same services as a primary care physician without the usual long wait times or restricted schedules of hospital-run medical practices, including ongoing and preventive care for infants, children, adults, and seniors.

Patients are encouraged to call Core Medicine of Idaho to schedule an appointment with their preferred provider, although walk-in options are available for immediate care needs. The facility is open Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Media Contact

Sophie Rath, Core Medicine of Idaho, 1 (208) 508-0345, [email protected], https://www.coremedidaho.com

SOURCE Core Medicine of Idaho