Core Wisdom Pilates in Boulder Celebrates 19 Year Anniversary

Serving our wonderful community here in Boulder the past 19 years has been such a wonderful experience. Over the years we've been able to help so many folks overcome injuries, regain strength and mobility, and reach new levels of wellness… and we've made so many great friends along the way. Tweet this

What separates Core Wisdom from other studios is their commitment to offer the best care and instruction through:

Keeping our Pilates classes in Boulder, Colorado to a maximum of just 5-6 people to ensure you always receive individualized attention.

to a maximum of just 5-6 people to ensure you always receive individualized attention. Fostering independence and aging with grace and vigor for senior members of our community.

Curating a unique environment that embraces both the art and science of recovery for healing nagging injuries and improving strength.

Kim adds, "Here you'll always receive personalized attention catered to your specific needs and goals. If you're looking for a safe, comfortable and judgement-free setting, we're the studio for you."

About Core Wisdom: Core Wisdom, https://www.corewisdom.org, is a Pilates studio based in the heart of Boulder, CO. Founded in 2004, we offer a friendly and inviting environment where students receive instruction tailored to their individual needs, ensuring a personalized and transformative experience. With over 25 years of teaching experience, we are here to guide you every step of the way, regardless of your age, experience or goals.

Media Contact

Kim Robins, Core Wisdom, 1 3035075934, [email protected], https://www.corewisdom.org

SOURCE Core Wisdom