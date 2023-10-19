corecubed Wins Five 2023 Aster Awards for Excellence in Healthcare Advertising

corecubed, a full-service marketing and sales consulting firm specializing in the home care sector, has been honored with five 2023 Aster Awards, including four gold and one silver award.

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- corecubed, a full-service marketing and sales consulting firm specializing in the home care sector, has been honored with five 2023 Aster Awards, including four gold and one silver award.

The Aster Awards is one of the largest and most respected national/international competitions of its kind. This elite program has recognized outstanding healthcare professionals for excellence in their advertising/marketing efforts for over 20 years.

The 2023 Aster Awards received entries from across the entire United States and abroad. All entries are reviewed by a panel of industry experts and are scored on multiple criteria with a possibility of 100 percent. Participants' entries compete against similar-sized organizations in their specific groups and categories.

Awards were issued for entries that received top marks from judges, placing them in the top 16% of the nation for advertising excellence. Judging criteria included creativity, layout and design, functionality, message effectiveness, production quality, and overall appeal and execution.

Gold Awards – Score of 95% to 99% (top 5% in the nation)

Silver Awards – Score of 90% to 94% (top 12% in the nation)

"I am so proud of the corecubed team for earning these prestigious advertising awards for our clients. We are dedicated to producing high-quality marketing results for our care companies. It's an honor to achieve this distinction," said Marissa Snook, President and CEO of corecubed.

"Many agencies and organizations offered incredibly informative and creative communications. Our hats off to everyone for amazing entries," said Melinda Lucas, Aster Awards Program Coordinator.

All winners are currently posted on the Aster Awards website (www.AsterAwards.com/winners).

corecubed won awards for the following clients:

About corecubed

corecubed is a full-service home care marketing and sales consulting firm specializing in helping aging care service businesses and home care agencies grow with innovative, industry-specific, integrated marketing strategies and solutions. Our team members are located around the United States and have extensive experience in home care, home health, and aging care operations and marketing. Further information can be found at www.corecubed.com, on Facebook, LinkedIn, or by calling 800-370-6580.

