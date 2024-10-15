CoreLogic, an Analytics and Data-Driven Solutions Provider, Helps NestGen Participants Identify the Perfect Property for First-Time Purchase

"Leveraging our data to inform first-time home buyers to make the best purchase possible for themselves and their families is exactly what we've hoped to accomplish," said Peter Carroll, EVP of Public Policy and Industry Relations at CoreLogic. Post this

"When reviewing partners to lead the sessions, we were looking for two things: expertise and value alignment," said Niles Lichtenstein, CEO of Nestment. "We are a mission-driven company looking to shift the real estate landscape for the better and CoreLogic shares that vision. Their extensive data offerings and industry knowledge make them an invaluable part of the NestGen program. At the end of this week, participants will understand the key factors to consider when looking for a property, with a clear view of the future and what choices will allow them to build generational wealth through real estate."

Finding the Right Property is a 360-degree approach, using Nestment's "Nestimate" mortgage calculator to import properties and apply filters to consider how they best support both short- and long-term property goals. Participants will leave knowing how to:

Determine what they can afford in a mortgage payment and explore different payment options

Analyze real estate based on need and goals (rentvesting vs. primary, benefits vs. expenses)

Understand the value of leveraged capital — real estate vs. other investments

Compare appreciation across regions to weigh longer time horizon outcomes

View real estate investments through a data lens, leveraging the most up-to-date market research

The team will leverage CoreLogic's 50+ data sources to predict a variety of factors like appreciation in a given area, teaching participants to approach property identification through a professional lens. By adjusting rates and planned years of ownership and comparing the investment to the S&P 500 and other investment types, participants will be given the tools to assess and navigate real estate purchases and unlock the potential for generational wealth.

"We are very pleased to support Nestment on this groundbreaking program that will empower the next generation of home buyers," said Peter Carroll, EVP of Public Policy and Industry Relations at CoreLogic. "Leveraging our data to inform first-time home buyers to make the best purchase possible for themselves and their families is exactly what we've hoped to accomplish. We are committed to advancing real estate for all who wish to own and we are proud to help Nestment realize that through NestGen."

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic is a leading provider of property insights and innovative solutions, working to transform the property industry by putting people first. Using its network, scale, connectivity, and technology, CoreLogic delivers faster, smarter, more human-centered experiences that build better relationships, strengthen businesses and ultimately create a more resilient society. For more information, please visit http://www.corelogic.com.

About Nestment

Nestment, the real estate platform helping the next generation of Americans achieve homeownership through accessible, creative pathways and wealth-building strategies. Their platform makes it easy for groups to purchase real estate together; and a thoughtful partner ecosystem augmented by extensive educational resources support them along the way. Nestment was founded in 2021 by Niles Lichtenstein, Mark DeMitchell and Rob Zimmerman. Nestment is backed by leading venture investors including Protofund, Derive Ventures, The MBA Fund and mission-aligned funds such as Vamos Ventures, Westbound Equity, and IDEA Fund Partners. Read more about how Nestment is revolutionizing the future of homeownership at https://www.nestment.com/.

