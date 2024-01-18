CoreLogic Highlights Top Trends Impacting the Insurance Industry at INTRCONNECT™

"No one company or group can meet these massive challenges alone," said Garret Gray, President of Insurance Solutions, CoreLogic. "When we bring together our capabilities and expertise, we build a stronger ecosystem that delivers the personalized experiences customers expect and deserve." Post this

The Need for InsurTech Collaboration

From understanding the impact of extreme weather events to quickly and accurately assessing a property's features, every touchpoint in the insurance and restoration process requires distinct technology and tools. At the rate of change the industry is experiencing, to expect one company to manage all of them is impractical.

"No one company or group can meet these massive challenges alone," said Garret Gray, President of Insurance Solutions, CoreLogic. "When we bring together our capabilities and expertise, we build a stronger ecosystem that delivers the personalized experiences customers expect and deserve."

Putting People Back at the Center of Insurance

While there is often a narrative that artificial intelligence (AI) is going to create more impersonal experiences, it's time to recognize and understand the opportunity it presents to the industry: eliminating manual processes and gaining time savings that shift the focus back on where it should be with every insurance process — people.

Navigating the Workforce Landscape

The changing nature of work in insurance, the integration of new technologies, and the strategic approaches to talent acquisition and retention are some of the challenges the industry is facing. Embracing a diverse and inclusive workforce can be a key driver in addressing these challenges, as it can foster a more equitable environment, enhance innovation, and increase competitiveness in the market.

Economic Currents

As the economy faces turbulence, so does the insurance industry. Leveraging robust data and analytics is crucial, as modeling can help to understand historical trends and analyze different scenarios.

"No matter what you do in the property insurance or restoration industry, there will be something for you to take away from INTRCONNECT," Gray continued. "We're bringing together the top industry voices to help us envision the insurance industry's future and start building it today."

