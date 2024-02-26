CoreMark Homes® --Columbus, Ohio-- Introduces the Core Program

CoreMark®, a growing homebuyer in Central Ohio, published a press release dated 02/05/2024 announcing the Core Program. The Core Program connects property investors to fully vetted, undervalued investment properties in Central Ohio.

CoreMark Homes®, a growing homebuyer in Central Ohio, introduces the Core Program. The Core Program allows property investors to buy properties at a set price dictated by the seller. The Core Program gives property investors a way to acquire fully vetted investment properties with confidence and CoreMark® receives a small commission for facilitating the transaction.

"Before starting CoreMark Homes®, I spent years enduring the frustration that comes with finding the perfect property and being outbid by another investor. The Core Program gives property investors a way to acquire properties for a clearly designated price set by our growing community of sellers. It's really a win-win," said Ryan James, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at CoreMark Development LLC. "Your odds of submitting an accepted offer are far greater here then on the MLS."

2022 - 2023, we saw a 120% + increase (Year Over Year) in internet searches for keywords such as "sell my house fast." This trend revealed a growing opportunity in the market to facilitate a bargaining vehicle for deeply discounted, off-market properties being offered by motivated sellers.

Core Program solidifies CoreMark's dedication to creating a transparent environment in which to facilitate the best end-to-end investment property buying/selling experience for both investors and motivated sellers.

Using an extensive marketing effort aimed at identifying property owners who are motivated to sell off-market, CoreMark Homes® delivers each property with a professional, fully-licensed 3rd party inspection report. The Core Program aims to bring to market undervalued properties, sold as-is and often in need some TLC.

Getting Started

To get started, property investors can sign up to be added to CoreMark's exclusive buyers list and start receiving new opportunities as they become available. Visit https://www.coremarkhomes.com/sign-up to receive exclusive off market deals from CoreMark Homes®.

About CoreMark Homes®

CoreMark's mission is to deliver extraordinary value for our community and investors through the acquisition and development of distressed or undervalued residential and mixed-use projects. Regardless of condition, you can have your property sold in days and close on a date that's convenient for you. If we're not able to purchase your property for any reason, you may qualify for the Core Program. To sell your property quickly and hassle-free, receive a no-obligation cash offer by visiting www.coremarkhomes.com.

