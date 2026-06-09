CorePower Yoga Announces New Studio Opening in Del Mar Highlands

The nation's largest yoga studio brand expands its San Diego presence

DENVER, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CorePower Yoga, the nation's largest yoga studio brand, today announced the opening of its newest studio in Del Mar Highlands San Diego, continuing the company's national expansion across high-growth wellness markets. The new location, the latest of 15 locations in the San Diego area, reflects increasing consumer demand for fitness experiences that combine physical intensity, mindfulness, recovery, and community connection in thoughtfully-designed spaces.

Since its founding in 2002, CorePower Yoga has grown into a leading force in modern wellness, now operating more than 220 studios nationwide and welcoming millions of student visits annually. Known for its physically intense workouts rooted in the mindfulness of yoga, CorePower Yoga combines movement, breathwork, heat, and music into a modern studio experience that allows students to seamlessly move between performance, recovery, and community as part of their wellness routine.

Located at 12853 El Camino Real, Suite 209, on the second floor of the Del Mar Highlands Town Center, the Del Mar Highlands studio marks CorePower Yoga's seventh Northern San Diego location – joining Del Mar - Flower Hill, Encinitas, UTC/La Jolla, 4S Commons, Poway and La Costa studios – and 15th in the wider San Diego market. The studio features one practice room accommodating up to 37 students per class, newly designed locker rooms, elevated amenities, curated retail offerings, and dedicated gathering spaces designed to encourage connection before and after class.

Situated near like-minded businesses like Sweetgreen, Vuori, StretchLab and Sun Life Organics the Del Mar Highlands studio will contribute to the area's fitness and wellness offerings and serve its growing professional and residential community.

The new studio will offer CorePower Yoga's full portfolio of signature classes, empowering students to personalize their practice and move across yoga flow, strength training, cardio conditioning, mobility, and recovery-focused classes, based on their goals and experience level. Class offerings include the brand's most popular formats such as Yoga Sculpt, a heated, high-energy class that combines yoga, cardio and strength moves with handweights; CorePower Strength X, a 45-minute HIIT-style class combining functional strength training with energizing breathwork; CorePower Yoga 1 (C1), a foundational Vinyasa flow designed to introduce core yoga poses, and CorePower Yoga 2 (C2), a heated power Vinyasa flow designed to build strength, endurance, and flexibility; and Hot Power Fusion (HPF), which blends traditional hot yoga and power yoga moves with high heat intensity. Students can also take advantage of the recovery-focused format, CoreRestore (CR), which supports stress reduction, flexibility, and overall wellbeing.

The Del Mar Highlands studio officially opens on Tuesday, June 9th. For a limited time through June 15, new students can sign up for a Founding All Access Membership, offering 25% off monthly dues and access to the brand's more than 220 locations. Del Mar Highlands will also be hosting a Grand Opening weekend June 13-14 with special classes and community partners.

For additional information, class schedules, or membership details, visit CorePowerYoga.com or follow CorePower Yoga on Instagram.

About CorePower Yoga

CorePower Yoga shares the transformative power of yoga with every mind, every body, everywhere through physically intense workouts rooted in the mindfulness of yoga. Since 2002, the brand has grown into the nation's largest yoga studio company, with more than 220 locations across 23 states and Washington, D.C., digital livestream and on-demand platforms, and thousands of passionate teachers guiding students through movement, mindfulness, and community. By combining strength, sweat, recovery, and human connection, CorePower Yoga creates modern wellness experiences designed to support students both on and off the mat. For more information, visit CorePower Yoga.

Media Contact

AZIONE PR, CorePower Yoga, 1 833-448-2561, [email protected]

SOURCE CorePower Yoga