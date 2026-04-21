Coretelligent and NEVCA Announce Partnership to Expand Executive Education and Thought Leadership for the New England Venture Community

Coretelligent and the New England Venture Capital Association have announced a new partnership focused on delivering executive education, thought leadership, and curated programming for the New England venture community around security, cybersecurity, AI, governance, and compliance. The partnership is designed to strengthen NEVCA's leadership voice while giving members practical insight they can apply to real operating and risk challenges.
NEEDHAM, Mass., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coretelligent, an award-winning provider of managed IT, cybersecurity, governance, and AI services, today announced a new partnership with the New England Venture Capital Association (NEVCA) focused on delivering executive education, thought leadership, and practical insight to the region's venture capital community.
Through the partnership, Coretelligent and NEVCA will collaborate on content, conversations, and curated programming to help venture firms better navigate the growing operational demands in security, cybersecurity, AI, governance, and compliance. The effort is intended to strengthen NEVCA's position as a leading voice in the market while providing members with timely, relevant guidance on issues that increasingly affect trust, resilience, and business performance.
Planned initiatives may include executive breakfasts, lunch-and-learns, member dinners, in-person educational events, and newsletter content that bring these topics to life in practical ways for the New England venture ecosystem.
"Venture firms are operating in a more complex environment, with greater pressure around cybersecurity, AI, governance, and risk," said Ben Niernberg, Chief Revenue Officer at Coretelligent. "We are excited to partner with NEVCA to help deliver meaningful education and practical insight to the community. This partnership is about strengthening NEVCA's role as a thought leader while giving members access to conversations and guidance that can help them make smarter decisions and build stronger operating discipline."
As firms face rising expectations from investors, portfolio companies, regulators, and internal stakeholders, the need for sharper visibility and stronger governance continues to grow. Coretelligent and NEVCA see an opportunity to create programming and content that helps venture leaders address those challenges with greater confidence and clarity.
"NEVCA exists to support and strengthen the New England innovation economy by connecting our community with the ideas, resources, and relationships that matter most," said Hope Hopkins, Executive Director of NEVCA. "Coretelligent brings valuable expertise across cybersecurity, AI, governance, and operational risk. We are excited to partner with them to expand the education and thought leadership available to our members and to continue elevating the conversations shaping the future of the venture ecosystem."
The partnership reflects a shared commitment to helping the venture community stay informed, prepared, and better equipped to navigate a changing operating environment.
About Coretelligent
Coretelligent is an award-winning provider of managed IT, cybersecurity, governance, and AI services for small and mid-sized, highly regulated and growing businesses. The company helps organizations strengthen operations, reduce risk, and navigate technology complexity through strategic guidance, responsive support, and deep domain expertise. For more information, visit www.coretelligent.com.
About NEVCA
The New England Venture Capital Association (NEVCA) supports the region's venture ecosystem by connecting investors, founders, and industry leaders through programming, advocacy, resources, and community-building initiatives. For more information, visit NEVCA.
Media Contact
Paul Zonis, Coretelligent, 1 855-841-5888, [email protected], coretelligent.com
SOURCE Coretelligent
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