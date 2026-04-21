Coretelligent and NEVCA Announce Partnership to Expand Executive Education and Thought Leadership for the New England Venture Community

"This partnership is about strengthening NEVCA's role as a thought leader while giving the venture community practical, executive-level insight on the issues shaping trust, resilience, and growth." — Ben Niernberg, Chief Revenue Officer, Coretelligent Post this

Planned initiatives may include executive breakfasts, lunch-and-learns, member dinners, in-person educational events, and newsletter content that bring these topics to life in practical ways for the New England venture ecosystem.

"Venture firms are operating in a more complex environment, with greater pressure around cybersecurity, AI, governance, and risk," said Ben Niernberg, Chief Revenue Officer at Coretelligent. "We are excited to partner with NEVCA to help deliver meaningful education and practical insight to the community. This partnership is about strengthening NEVCA's role as a thought leader while giving members access to conversations and guidance that can help them make smarter decisions and build stronger operating discipline."

As firms face rising expectations from investors, portfolio companies, regulators, and internal stakeholders, the need for sharper visibility and stronger governance continues to grow. Coretelligent and NEVCA see an opportunity to create programming and content that helps venture leaders address those challenges with greater confidence and clarity.

"NEVCA exists to support and strengthen the New England innovation economy by connecting our community with the ideas, resources, and relationships that matter most," said Hope Hopkins, Executive Director of NEVCA. "Coretelligent brings valuable expertise across cybersecurity, AI, governance, and operational risk. We are excited to partner with them to expand the education and thought leadership available to our members and to continue elevating the conversations shaping the future of the venture ecosystem."

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to helping the venture community stay informed, prepared, and better equipped to navigate a changing operating environment.

About Coretelligent

Coretelligent is an award-winning provider of managed IT, cybersecurity, governance, and AI services for small and mid-sized, highly regulated and growing businesses. The company helps organizations strengthen operations, reduce risk, and navigate technology complexity through strategic guidance, responsive support, and deep domain expertise. For more information, visit www.coretelligent.com.

About NEVCA

The New England Venture Capital Association (NEVCA) supports the region's venture ecosystem by connecting investors, founders, and industry leaders through programming, advocacy, resources, and community-building initiatives. For more information, visit NEVCA.

Media Contact

Paul Zonis, Coretelligent, 1 855-841-5888, [email protected], coretelligent.com

SOURCE Coretelligent