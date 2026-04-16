Coretelligent Completes 2025 SOC 2 Type 2 Examination to Strengthen Client Trust and Security Confidence

"Independent validation matters because clients need confidence that the partner supporting critical systems and sensitive data operates with mature controls, strong accountability, and a real commitment to security." — Steve Bay, CISO, Coretelligent Post this

Conducted by A-LIGN, the examination provides independent third-party validation of the controls and processes Coretelligent maintains to support secure, reliable service delivery. The milestone reinforces Coretelligent's continued commitment to operational rigor, strong governance, and the protection of client data at a time when organizations face growing expectations around cybersecurity, resilience, and vendor accountability.

"Clients want more than promises. They want independent validation that the partner supporting their environment has the controls, accountability, and operational rigor to protect data and deliver services securely," said Steve Bay, Vice-President of Cybersecurity and CISO of Coretelligent. "Completing our 2025 SOC 2 Type 2 examination reinforces that commitment and reflects the discipline we continue to build into our security and governance program."

As clients and prospective clients place greater scrutiny on third-party risk, security oversight, and operational maturity, independent assurance has become increasingly important. Coretelligent's successful completion of this examination gives organizations added confidence that the company has invested in the policies, procedures, and oversight needed to support secure service delivery and trusted long-term partnerships.

"Congratulations to Coretelligent for completing their SOC 2 audit, a widely recognized signal of trust and security," said Steve Simmons, COO of A-LIGN. "It's great to work with organizations like Coretelligent, who understand the value of expertise in driving an efficient audit and the importance of a high-quality final report."

Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 is a widely recognized reporting framework that evaluates an organization's controls related to security and trust. SOC 2 reports help organizations demonstrate that their infrastructure, systems, people, and processes have been formally reviewed against established criteria, giving customers greater confidence in how their service providers manage and protect sensitive information.

This achievement reflects Coretelligent's broader focus on helping clients navigate increasing complexity across IT, cybersecurity, governance, and AI. As pressure continues to rise around data protection, operational resilience, and accountability, Coretelligent remains committed to delivering the structure, oversight, and responsiveness clients need from a strategic technology partner.

About A-LIGN

A-LIGN is the leading provider of high-quality, efficient cybersecurity compliance programs. Combining experienced auditors with audit management technology, A-LIGN provides the broadest range of services, including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HITRUST, FedRAMP, and PCI. A-LIGN is the number one issuer of SOC 2 and a leading HITRUST and FedRAMP assessor. To learn more, visit a-lign.com.

About Coretelligent

Coretelligent is an award-winning provider of managed IT, cybersecurity, governance, and AI services for small and mid-sized, highly regulated, and growing businesses. The company helps organizations strengthen operations, reduce risk, and navigate technology complexity through strategic guidance, responsive support, and deep domain expertise. For more information, visit www.coretelligent.com.

Media Contact

Paul Zonis, Coretelligent, 1 855-841-5888, [email protected], https://coretelligent.com

SOURCE Coretelligent