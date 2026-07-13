CoreViva Named One of Orange County's Best Places to Work in 2026

"We are honored to be named one of Orange County's Best Places to Work. This recognition belongs to our team…We have detected many diseases in the earliest stages including cancer, and have helped every single patient better know their body…" said Dr. Alexander, CoreViva's CEO and Co-founder. Post this

Organizations from across the county enter a two-part process to determine the Best Places to Work in Orange County consisting of a workplace practices evaluation and an employee experience evaluation. The combined scores determined the top organizations and the final ranking.

The ranking of the winning organizations was released via a special section of the Orange County Business Journal's July 13, 2026 issue.

"We are honored to be named one of Orange County's Best Places to Work. This recognition belongs to our team, who embody the philosophy of treating every patient like our own mother. Their dedication to patient care is what has allowed us to grow from opening our doors in August 2025 to scanning thousands of patients. We have detected many diseases in the earliest stages including cancer, and have helped every single patient better know their body to improve their health span and lifespan," said Dr. Alexander, CoreViva's CEO and Co-founder.

For more information on the survey process for the Best Places to Work in Orange County program, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkOrangeCounty.com.

About CoreViva

CoreViva is a physician-founded, physician-led healthcare company redefining preventive care through advanced whole-body MRI imaging and other services. Built by board-certified radiologists, CoreViva offers high-resolution, radiation-free scans designed to detect cancer, aneurysms, joint disease, reproductive issues, and hundreds of other conditions before symptoms appear. By combining cutting-edge technology with compassionate, concierge-level care, CoreViva empowers patients to take control of their health earlier and more confidently. CoreViva' s flagship clinic is located in Newport Beach, California. Learn more at coreviva.com.

Media Contact

Vineeta Hiranandani, CoreViva, 1 949-228-9115, [email protected], [email protected], https://coreviva.com/

SOURCE CoreViva