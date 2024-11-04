Corey M. Johnson Launches NEIGHBR Resort-Style Eco-Village in Atlanta

NEIGHBR is a new, resort-style concept for life in an all-in-one eco-village in which home owners and business people live, work and play in a green infrastructure within a world-class sustainable living environment.

ATLANTA, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NEIGHBR is a new, resort-style concept for life in an all-in-one eco-village in which home owners and business people live, work and play in a green infrastructure within a world-class sustainable living environment. Announced today, NEIGHBR is launched by Corey M. Johnson, a civil engineer by trade and classically trained violinist, who is keen to add beautiful moments to life each day and believes his eco-village concept will allow people to live sustainably by integrating ecological, economic, social and cultural excellence.

Beginning at $150,000, NEIGHBR homes will offer small footprint living spaces in a variety of options including geodomes and traditional tiny homes. The entire eco-village is planned to encompass about 10 acres and offer homeowners a variety of plot size and landscaping options. The sustainable, green design using patent-pending technology will include solar panels, rainwater collection infrastructure, electric charging stations, on-site composting and more to actively combat climate change. Residents will be encouraged to support and manage NEIGHBR's green utilities and social infrastructure, even sharing in the revenue generated. Johnson believes projects like NEIGHBR are an aggressive push for sustainability development that will be the natural solution to a world battling climate change and late-stage capitalism.

"People want to advance their lives and work to get ahead of the current tide of an unsustainable cost of living on a subscription – and combat the negative effects of climate change in the process," said Corey M. Johnson, NEIGHBR CEO. "The median home price in the U.S. in Q1 2024 was $420,800, up 90% from 2010. Contrast that with national salaries only increasing 50% in the same period. Compound that with our loneliness epidemic really since COVID and terrible recent storm events like Hurricanes Helene and Milton, and we have a big problem."

The NEIGHBR concept is such that its resort-style amenities are inclusive and available to everyone in the eco-village community. Free access to green utilities and social infrastructure like an on-site farmhouse or wellness facility is the baseline, along with availability to commercial spaces, outdoor entertainment venues, and a co-working music café work together to reduce the cost of living. This design benefits all residents with niche residential home designs, holistic wellness experiences, and community building using proprietary AI technology software and engineering to rapidly scale development and bring NEIGHR to Atlanta. Future targeted locales include Dallas, Texas and Nashville, Tenn. in the near term. NEIGHR will enlist RFPs from local LEED-certified builders and a range of contractors to align fee structures and keep them low.

An Atlanta native, Johnson began dreaming and building with Legos as a kid and further shaped the physical world with a Civil Engineering degree from Georgia Tech. He's worked with top companies including GDOT and AECOM. Kiara G. Johnson, Corey's wife, is NEIGHBR's CFO. She is a Certified Business Analysis Professional (CBAP®) and a Certified Metaverse Expert with a demonstrated history of work across North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and the Middle East with companies like Procter & Gamble and Georgia Pacific. From 2020 to 2023, the two launched and operated atl kula Wellness Studio, a 1,700-square-foot refuge in Atlantic Station that treated wellness holistically with social impact in mind to purposefully bring community together. The two continue to provide wellness services to those in the local community through their 501(c)(3) non-profit The Kula Care Foundation.

To learn more or for an opportunity to invest in NEIGHBR, email [email protected] or check out www.fundable.com/neighbr-creatingspace.

Media Contact

Amanda Leesburg, Leesburg PR, 1 4042186578, [email protected]

SOURCE NEIGHBR