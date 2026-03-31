Corinthia Hotels Expands Italian Portfolio with New Tuscan Resort, Borgo di Perolla

Corinthia Hotels has announced a new development in Italy with the signing of an agreement to develop, lease and operate a luxury resort, Borgo di Perolla, Tuscany. Post this

The development, set to open in 2030, is being undertaken in partnership with entrepreneur Gaetano Buglisi and his BGenera Group of companies. The project was advised by Fortvny, alongside Harry Mills Sciò, all of whom share a vision to create a sustainable Tuscan retreat of enduring value. The resort lies at the heart of the 13th-century Perolla Estate: a 1,300-hectare landscape of sustainably managed woodland, olive groves and vineyards, enriched by historic sites and crossed by ancient trails.

Designed by Milan-based alErta design studio, Corinthia Borgo di Perolla, Tuscany will sensitively restore and repurpose historic structures into a refined, village-style retreat rooted in authenticity and a strong connection to its surroundings. Design works are underway following which works will commence to launch the hotel by end of 2030. Centred around a lively piazza to foster connection and conviviality, the resort will feature 80 keys, including suites and private villas, together with a carefully curated collection of restaurants and amenities celebrating local cuisine and seasonal produce.

A strong farm-to-table philosophy will sit at the heart of the culinary offering, supported by organic farming on the estate and ingredients produced locally, including olive oil, wine, and honey. The result will be a food and beverage experience that is closely tied to the rhythms, produce and traditions of the region.

The resort will also feature dedicated wellness and event spaces, including a restored historic chapel for weddings and private celebrations. A branded residential component will further strengthen the appeal of Borgo di Perolla, Tuscany as a long-term lifestyle destination.

Simon Naudi, Group CEO of Corinthia Group, commented: "We are delighted to partner with Gaetano Buglisi on a new project that so clearly aligns with our values. As our third property in Italy, Borgo di Perolla, Tuscany marks an important step in strengthening Corinthia's presence in this wonderful market. It will be a destination shaped by its environment, its community and its heritage – brought to life through a shared vision of sustainable luxury and meaningful guest experiences."

Gaetano Buglisi, Founder and CEO of BGenera Group, said: "Our vision is to redefine excellence in hospitality by drawing inspiration from one of Italy's most enduring ideals: the art of living well. In a borgo, time unfolds differently, life is shared, and everyday moments are shaped by beauty, connection and authentic experiences. Through this partnership, we want to shape a destination where history, landscape and lifestyle come together in a way that feels timeless."

Corinthia Borgo di Perolla, Tuscany will be a significant addition to the brand's growing Italian portfolio and reflects its strategy of developing distinctive, experience-led properties in key markets. With its blend of historic character, natural beauty and carefully curated experiences, the resort is poised to become a new benchmark for luxury hospitality in Tuscany.

The signing represents Corinthia's third hotel in Italy, following the opening of Corinthia Rome in March 2026, with Corinthia Lake Como scheduled to launch in 2028. More broadly, it underscores the brand's continued investment in Italy and its wider strategy to grow a portfolio of distinctive luxury destinations across Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

About Corinthia Hotels

Founded in Malta in 1962, Corinthia Hotels is a global hotel company with an expanding luxury portfolio. Corinthia has pioneered the 'grand boutique' hotel genre, blending the elegance of a grande dame with the energy of a lifestyle boutique hotel. From the original Corinthia Palace in Malta to hotels in London, New York, Brussels, Bucharest, Lisbon, Budapest and Rome, the company is developing landmark properties in Lake Como, Doha, Riyadh and Dubai, alongside resorts in the Maldives and beyond. Combining Mediterranean soul with world-class culinary and wellness offerings and authentic service, Corinthia remains a leader in the hospitality sector with ambitious plans to further strengthen its position in global luxury. corinthia.com

About BGenera SpA

BGenera SpA is a financial and industrial holding company active across real estate, infrastructure, telecommunications, organic farming and sustainability. Headquartered in Italy, BGenera develops and manages projects that combine long-term value creation with social and environmental responsibility. bgenera.com

@CorinthiaHotels @CorinthiaBorgodiPerollaTuscany #Corinthia #CorinthiaMoments #CorinthiaHotels #CorinthiaTuscany

Media Contact

Ella Trodd, Murphy O'Brien, 1 3109260085, [email protected], https://www.murphyobrien.com/

SOURCE Corinthia Hotels