Corinthia Hotels, ShiLong Industry Co and Geminus Group Announce Partnership to Launch Corinthia in Chengdu

Corinthia Hotels announces the signing of Corinthia Chengdu in partnership with ShiLong Industry Co and The Geminus Group. Slated to open in 2032, the landmark project marks an important milestone in Corinthia's continued expansion. Post this

Positioned within a master development currently under construction, the project is set to become a defining architectural and lifestyle destination for Chengdu. The development will combine luxury retail, residential and commercial components with a total investment of approximately RMB 4.0 billion. Designed to meet the highest standards of contemporary luxury and sustainability, the project reflects the ambition and forward-looking character of the city itself.

Corinthia Chengdu will embody the brand's pioneering grand boutique ethos – blending scale and innovation with the intimacy, craftsmanship and personalized service for which Corinthia is renowned. The hotel will introduce the brand's Mediterranean spirit to a new audience, creating a destination that connects global travelers with the cultural richness and creative energy of Chengdu.

Simon Naudi, Group CEO of Corinthia Group, commented: "Bringing Corinthia to China marks an exciting milestone in our international growth. Chengdu is a city of dynamism, creativity and cultural depth – qualities that resonate deeply with our own philosophy. With this project we are proud to introduce Corinthia to Central China, creating a landmark destination that reflects the spirit of its setting while delivering the character and intuitive service that define our brand. We look forward to welcoming both domestic and international guests to experience Corinthia in one of China's most vibrant and forward-looking cities."

XIAO Miaomiao, Chairman of Shilong Industrial Co., said: "As a city co-constructor deeply rooted in the local community, we look forward to our in-depth cooperation with Corinthia, a leading European luxury hotel brand. Together, we will convey the brand's heritage, uphold global excellence in service, and integrate these with Chengdu's distinctive local culture. Through this collaborative effort, we aim to create a new benchmark for luxury living that embodies both an international outlook and local character, contributing to Chengdu's emergence as a world-class destination for high-end consumption and resort experiences."

Anthony Bailey, Chairman of The Geminus Group, said: "Chengdu deserves a new landmark in hospitality – rooted in Chengdu. Together with Shilong Group and Corinthia, we are pleased to be shaping Corinthia's presence in central Asia, bringing the brand's timeless, service-led craft into a place of extraordinary culture and character. Building on our strategic partnership with Corinthia, this project reflects our long-term commitment to China: setting a new benchmark for luxury – service-led, beautifully crafted and unmistakably rooted in place."

Corinthia continues to explore additional opportunities across China as part of its carefully phased expansion strategy, underscoring the group's long-term commitment to the market.

Media Contact

Ella Trodd, Murphy O'Brien, 1 3109260085, [email protected], https://www.murphyobrien.com/

SOURCE Corinthia Hotels