Corinthia Rome Now Taking Reservations From February 2026

Built in 1914 by architect Marcello Piacentini, the building served as a prominent financial institution for much of the 20th century. Acquired by the Reuben Brothers in 2019, it has been transformed into a luxury Corinthia hotel following a multi-year restoration of its 9,700 square metres over seven floors. Original features such as marble panelling, frescoes and carved wood have been carefully preserved, while new interiors by G.A. Design introduce refined contemporary detailing. The property has been reimagined as an intimate 60-room hotel designed to balance historical character with modern craftsmanship.

Corinthia Rome will incorporate 21 suites in its 60-room inventory, with two restaurants and a bar overlooking an internal courtyard, and a spa located in the former bank's vault. The project marks the arrival of chef Carlo Cracco in Rome, bringing his distinctive culinary perspective to the city for the first time. His partnership establishes the hotel as a new landmark for Italian gastronomic excellence.

The opening forms part of the group's ongoing global expansion, following recent openings in New York, Brussels and Bucharest.

Danilo Zucchetti, Managing Director of Corinthia Rome, comments: "We look forward to welcoming guests to the heart of Rome. The city is undergoing a remarkable period of change in the hospitality sector, and our ambition is to contribute meaningfully to that evolution, offering a new address for both international travellers and the local community."

Rooms & Suites

The hotel's location places guests within close reach of the Pantheon, the Spanish Steps and the political centre of Rome. In keeping with the building's original scale and architecture, the 60 rooms and suites offer generous layouts, natural light and a balance of restored heritage features with contemporary Italian design.

Corinthia Rome's signature suites reflect the character of the historic building, offering spacious residential style living and distinctive layouts:

Campo Marzio Suites: Two townhouse-style, split-level suites feature stained-glass windows, generous living spaces and views over Parliament or the internal courtyard.

Chigi Suite: Situated on the fifth floor, this suite includes an outdoor patio and a large rooftop terrace with views over Rome's rooftops and Parliament.

Arte Suite: A sixth-floor suite designed with a collector's sensibility, complete with a light-filled living area and a private terrace.

Theodoli Heritage Suite: Formerly the Council Chamber, this suite retains original 1920s frescoes by Giulio Bargellini and offers views over Palazzo Montecitorio.

Aurea Penthouse: A two-bedroom residence inspired by the Domus Aurea, featuring large terraces, multiple balconies and expansive indoor living and dining space.

Across all suites, the design integrates original architectural features with Italian craftsmanship, and guests can enjoy curated experiences offering access to cultural sites, artisan workshops and lesser-known corners of the city.

Culinary Offering

The entire food and beverage programme has been curated by Carlo Cracco, in collaboration with Executive Chef Alessandro Buffolino. The hotel will house three distinct venues:

Ocra Bar, inspired by the tones and textures of Roman sunsets, offering drinks and light plates

Viride, the hotel's signature restaurant, drawing on the gardens and flavours of a contemporary Italian cuisine

Piazzetta, located in the internal courtyard, serving traditional Roman dishes in an all-day format

Each outlet is designed to complement a different aspect of the building's architecture and the rhythm of the surrounding neighbourhood.

Wellness

Located within the original vault of the former bank, the spa offers a sanctuary of calm at the heart of the hotel. It will feature three treatment rooms, two bathing pools and tailored therapies in collaboration with 111Skin and Seed to Skin. Drawing on the traditions of Roman bathing and the restorative properties of nature, the wellness experience will focus on balance and serenity.

Corinthia Rome, Piazza del Parlamento 18 – 00186 Roma

