Corinthia Rome Opens as the Brand's First Hotel in Italy

The hotel's art collection continues this dialogue between past and present. Curated by international art consultancy VISTO, the program reflects Rome's tradition of artistic patronage, commissioning contemporary artists to create new works for the building. Featured Italian artists include Elisa Grezzani, whose monumental tapestry anchors the collection, alongside Francesca Longhini, Alice Faloretti and Maddalena Negrone. Displayed throughout the hotel, the works include both preparatory sketches and finished pieces, revealing the journey from concept to completion.

The symbolic heart of this rebirth is the former Council Chamber overlooking Palazzo Montecitorio, now transformed into the Theodoli Heritage Suite. A space of remarkable narrative presence, it preserves the original 1920s frescoes by Giulio Bargellini and a ceiling by Guglielmo Janni - an allegorical map tracing the history of Italian currency. Where pivotal financial decisions were once made, guests now rest beneath a painted cycle of civic virtues, symbolic processions and images of national prosperity. Now, as Corinthia Rome, that original language is reinterpreted: a former seat of power reopens to the city as a place where value is measured not in reserves, but in beauty, time and human connection.

Corinthia's grand boutique ethos is demonstrated through grand architecture and the vibrant social life of the hotel which is curated by Italy's celebrated chef Carlo Cracco in his Roman debut. At Viride, overlooking the interior garden, contemporary Italian cuisine is expressed through a refined, seasonal dialogue with exceptional produce. Piazzetta evokes Rome's tradition of lively, open-hearted hospitality, while Ocra Bar, in warm nocturnal tones, sets the scene for aperitifs and late evenings.

"Corinthia Rome was created to be experienced," says Danilo Zucchetti, Managing Director. "We invite the world to visit and fill this rediscovered building with vibrant energy. The authentic connection with Rome and its inhabitants is what matters most to us and is what makes the experience truly memorable, both for our guests from all over the world and for the Romans themselves"

The 60 rooms, including 21 suites, are designed as private residences within the historic fabric of the building. Generous in proportion and filled with natural light, they feature high ceilings and large windows overlooking Rome or the inner courtyard. Restored architectural details are paired with contemporary furnishings, creating a measured balance between heritage and modern comfort.

The suites express the hotel's grand residential spirit. From the duplex Campo Marzio Suites to the Chigi Suite with its sweeping rooftop terrace, from the Arte Suite to the Theodoli Heritage Suite, each offers a distinct interpretation of Roman character. The Aurea Penthouse crowns the collection - inspired by the Domus Aurea and designed for complete privacy above the city.

Where the bank vault once safeguarded financial reserves, it now protects a sense of personal time. Inspired by the ritual of Roman bathing, the Corinthia Spa is an intimate, subterranean space shaped by water, mineral stone and softened light - a quiet counterpoint to the city above. The treatment menu developed in collaboration with Italian brand Seed to Skin and 111Skin London, combines botanical intelligence with clinical innovation in rituals focused on deep regeneration. With signature treatments such as The Chrysalis and Reverse Signature Facial, the partnership with Seed to Skin brings international guests a distinctly Italian approach to wellness – marrying Tuscan botanicals with advanced performance.

Rooms at Corinthia Rome start from €1,300, with suites from €2,100 which can be packaged to include various enhancements. Easter in the Eternal City celebrates the period with a package available from 1 to 12 April 2026, including daily breakfast for two, early check-in, late check-out and room upgrade subject to availability, with a welcome Easter amenity and a hotel credit of €100 per room per stay.

Corinthia Rome returns a historic landmark to the city, reimagined for contemporary life as Rome's eternally artful enclave.

Corinthia Rome, Piazza del Parlamento 18 – 00186 Roma

Bedrooms from €1,300 are inclusive of VAT, exclusive of breakfast; suites from €2,100 are inclusive of VAT and breakfast

Booking engine now open for reservations from February 2026: corinthia.com/Rome

Archive announcement: Corinthia Hotels announce Rome development

Corinthia Hotels manage The Surrey, A Corinthia Hotel on behalf of Reuben Brothers – which opened in Manhattan's Upper East Side in September 2024

In January 2026, Corinthia Hotels announced a new development in Lake Como, as their second property in Italy

About Corinthia Rome

Opened in February 2026, Corinthia Rome occupies a central position moments from the Pantheon, the Spanish Steps and the artisan quarter of Campo Marzio. Located within a palazzo long associated as a stronghold of the Bank of Italy on Piazza del Parlamento, the hotel preserves the building's original 1920s architectural features and frescoes while introducing a contemporary interpretation of Italian design. With 60 rooms, including 21 suites, a spa set within the building's historic vaults and three dining venues curated by chef Carlo Cracco, the property offers a distinctive expression of Roman hospitality, reflecting Corinthia's signature grand boutique ethos.

About Corinthia Hotels

Founded in Malta in 1968, Corinthia Hotels is a global hotel company with an expanding luxury portfolio. Corinthia has pioneered the 'grand boutique' hotel genre, blending the elegance of a grande dame with the energy of a lifestyle boutique hotel. From the original Corinthia Palace in Malta to hotels in London, New York, Brussels, Bucharest, Lisbon, Budapest and Rome, the company is developing landmark properties in Lake Como, Doha, Riyadh and Dubai, alongside resorts in the Maldives and beyond. Combining Mediterranean soul with world-class culinary and wellness offerings and authentic service, Corinthia remains a leader in the hospitality sector with ambitious plans to further strengthen its position in global luxury. corinthia.com

About Reuben Brothers

Reuben Brothers is a global leader in private equity, international real estate, hospitality, credit financing, sports and media. Its diverse portfolio includes a formidable collection of luxury hotels, racecourses, infrastructure and media assets, while its resource heritage is represented through shipping and logistics. Its extensive real estate holdings span the UK, Europe, the US and beyond, encompassing office, retail, hospitality and residential properties. From London to New York, Reuben Brothers proudly owns some of the world's most famous landmarks and true icons of architecture. As a global group rooted in entrepreneurship and family values, it operates with integrity and collaborates with partners that share our vision and commitment to excellence. For more than 20 years, the group has also been making a positive impact on the world it shares through our dedicated philanthropic arm, The Reuben Foundation, which strives to advance healthcare and education worldwide. For more information, please visit UK - Reuben Brothers

